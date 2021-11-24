cnc routingPRODUCTS

Centateq T-300 series

Homag

The Homag Centateq T-300 Series represents the latest generation of traditional CNC routers from the Homag Group. They offer quality machining capabilities for manufacturers of all sizes. Each T-300 Series solution can be configured to meet your specific trade and production-related needs from mid-sized shops to fully networked industrial production facilities.

Advantages:

  • Twin 6×5′ and 10×5′ table configurations
  • Twin 3, 4, or 5-axis spindle configurations
  • Two 14 position rotary tool changers
  • Two 18 position drill blocks
  • Vertical/horizontal drills and 0/90 blade
  • Available full line of BENZ aggregates
  • Matrix tables and vacuum system standard
  • Flexible table occupations
  • Rigid, reliable, and repeatable construction
  • Fast 141 meter/min rapid traverse
  • Accurate high-speed machining
  • Safe and Secure machine enclosure
  • Industry-leading service and support

Independent Table Occupation: for fast, flexible, and versatile production of different programs
Synchronous Table Occupation: for high-volume production of like programs
Combined Table Occupation: for machining long raw materials

