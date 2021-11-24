Centateq T-300 series
Homag
The Homag Centateq T-300 Series represents the latest generation of traditional CNC routers from the Homag Group. They offer quality machining capabilities for manufacturers of all sizes. Each T-300 Series solution can be configured to meet your specific trade and production-related needs from mid-sized shops to fully networked industrial production facilities.
Advantages:
- Twin 6×5′ and 10×5′ table configurations
- Twin 3, 4, or 5-axis spindle configurations
- Two 14 position rotary tool changers
- Two 18 position drill blocks
- Vertical/horizontal drills and 0/90 blade
- Available full line of BENZ aggregates
- Matrix tables and vacuum system standard
- Flexible table occupations
- Rigid, reliable, and repeatable construction
- Fast 141 meter/min rapid traverse
- Accurate high-speed machining
- Safe and Secure machine enclosure
- Industry-leading service and support
Independent Table Occupation: for fast, flexible, and versatile production of different programs
Synchronous Table Occupation: for high-volume production of like programs
Combined Table Occupation: for machining long raw materials