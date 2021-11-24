The Homag Centateq T-300 Series represents the latest generation of traditional CNC routers from the Homag Group. They offer quality machining capabilities for manufacturers of all sizes. Each T-300 Series solution can be configured to meet your specific trade and production-related needs from mid-sized shops to fully networked industrial production facilities.

Advantages:

Twin 6×5′ and 10×5′ table configurations

Twin 3, 4, or 5-axis spindle configurations

Two 14 position rotary tool changers

Two 18 position drill blocks

Vertical/horizontal drills and 0/90 blade

Available full line of BENZ aggregates

Matrix tables and vacuum system standard

Flexible table occupations

Rigid, reliable, and repeatable construction

Fast 141 meter/min rapid traverse

Accurate high-speed machining

Safe and Secure machine enclosure

Industry-leading service and support

Independent Table Occupation: for fast, flexible, and versatile production of different programs

Synchronous Table Occupation: for high-volume production of like programs

Combined Table Occupation: for machining long raw materials