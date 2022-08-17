Improved handling and increased output were the clear focus areas in developing the new CENTATEQ N-510 nesting series from Homag. Key features include the different table sizes and automation concepts optimally designed for the target groups. The new generation is automated and works in single operation, from three-axis technology to five-axis technology and on table sizes from 1.25 x 2.5 m to 2.1 x 7.4 m — also in half-sized format. The main components are a highly modular, switchable vacuum and air cushion table concept and newly designed suction components optimized using CFD flow simulation. There are also innovations in workpiece handling that can be easily expanded via plug-and-play in the modular concept.

The new nesting series is designed and prepared so that additional components such as the label printer, the automatic lifting table or the webbed belt can be easily installed and connected via plug-and-play.

Live in Nuremberg is the CENTATEQ N-510 model, which, in addition to the extensive nesting processing, also enables five-axis processing as it is equipped with the Drive5CS unit. On the one hand, the well-known serial holes, 8.5-mm grooves for rear walls, light strips and furniture connectors such as dowels, Mini Fix or Cabineo can be processed without problems. The CENTATEQ N-510 can also deal with mitres with a 350-mm sawblade and solid wood components such as stair stringers and door panels without difficulty. The high-precision stopper systems provide optimum support for the machine, as they can be controlled at different levels depending on the application.