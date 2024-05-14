Celebrating 30 Years: Taurus Craco Moves to a Groundbreaking New Venue

Taurus Craco Machinery, a stalwart in Canada’s manufacturing industry, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a significant upgrade—a move to a new, state-of-the-art facility. This new location not only represents a milestone for the company but also enhances its service offerings with the largest showroom, demonstration area, and operator training venue in Canada.

The new facility boasts advanced features that are set to redefine industry standards. The expansive showroom will serve as a central hub for demonstrations and client interactions, providing a hands-on experience with the latest machinery. Moreover, the dedicated training venue will offer specialized programs designed to optimize operator skills, ensuring that clients can maximize the efficiency of their equipment.

As the team at Taurus Craco puts the final touches on the facility, the showroom will operate by appointment only, ensuring personalized and focused interactions with clients. This approach reflects the company’s continued commitment to customer satisfaction, providing tailored experiences that meet the specific needs of each visitor.

Wes Love, President of Taurus Craco, expressed enthusiasm about the move and the company’s future: “We are thrilled to begin this new chapter at our state-of-the-art facility. Our goal has always been to exceed expectations, and with this new space, we are equipped to offer even more to our clients.” He emphasized that despite the change in location, the company’s core commitment to customer satisfaction remains steadfast.

To showcase the new facility, Taurus Craco will be hosting Woodworking Technology Days in October, where clients and industry partners are invited to explore the advanced capabilities and attend live demonstrations. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for networking and firsthand experience of the enhanced service and technological offerings.