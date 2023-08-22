Cefla Finishing Names New National Sales & Marketing Directors

Charlotte, N.C. August 11, 2023 – Cefla Finishing, the leading

finishing, decoration, and digital printing solutions supplier, is proud to

announce two new organizational changes in our Sales and Marketing

departments. These changes are designed to align our strategies with

our customers’ needs.

Marco Belluz has accepted the position of National Sales Director,

where he will manage and work closely with our team to ensure their

success. Belluz has been with Cefla for over 20 years in various

positions ranging from manufacturing and engineering to his latest

Midwest Sales Area Manager position. His technical background and

experience working directly with customers will be an asset to take on

this new challenge. He has been an integral part of Cefla’s growth and

will continue to improve Cefla’s processes in this new role.

Wes Bryant has accepted his new role as National Marketing

Director, where he will be working closely with the marketing and sales

teams to analyze our customers’ needs and focus our efforts to their

benefit. Bryant has been with Cefla for almost six years and will

continue his position as a Sales Area Manager in the Southeast, helping

him stay updated with industry changes.

“I believe that Cefla North America’s bright future has its foundations in

people who built their experience and knowledge inside the company.

People who share our values, passion, and dedication to the customers,”

explains Giuseppe Scazziota, Cefla North America Managing Director.

“Marco and Wes are a new generation of Cefla Managers committed to

creating value over the years for our customers and Cefla itself.” Belluz

and Bryant will work closely with Scazziota to assert our position in the

finishing market and improve our customer experience overall.

Please join us in congratulating Marco and Wes on their new roles!

Cefla North America offers the broadest range of finishing and coatings

application equipment on the market today. Forward-thinking customers

look to Cefla for solutions to coat virtually any substrate: wood, metal,

glass, plastics and composites. Spray equipment, roll coaters, vacuum

coaters and many other automated systems help customers involved in

furniture, panel processing, casegoods, flooring and dozens of other

industries be more successful.