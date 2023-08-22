Cefla Finishing Names New National Sales & Marketing Directors
Charlotte, N.C. August 11, 2023 – Cefla Finishing, the leading
finishing, decoration, and digital printing solutions supplier, is proud to
announce two new organizational changes in our Sales and Marketing
departments. These changes are designed to align our strategies with
our customers’ needs.
Marco Belluz has accepted the position of National Sales Director,
where he will manage and work closely with our team to ensure their
success. Belluz has been with Cefla for over 20 years in various
positions ranging from manufacturing and engineering to his latest
Midwest Sales Area Manager position. His technical background and
experience working directly with customers will be an asset to take on
this new challenge. He has been an integral part of Cefla’s growth and
will continue to improve Cefla’s processes in this new role.
Wes Bryant has accepted his new role as National Marketing
Director, where he will be working closely with the marketing and sales
teams to analyze our customers’ needs and focus our efforts to their
benefit. Bryant has been with Cefla for almost six years and will
continue his position as a Sales Area Manager in the Southeast, helping
him stay updated with industry changes.
“I believe that Cefla North America’s bright future has its foundations in
people who built their experience and knowledge inside the company.
People who share our values, passion, and dedication to the customers,”
explains Giuseppe Scazziota, Cefla North America Managing Director.
“Marco and Wes are a new generation of Cefla Managers committed to
creating value over the years for our customers and Cefla itself.” Belluz
and Bryant will work closely with Scazziota to assert our position in the
finishing market and improve our customer experience overall.
Please join us in congratulating Marco and Wes on their new roles!
Cefla North America offers the broadest range of finishing and coatings
application equipment on the market today. Forward-thinking customers
look to Cefla for solutions to coat virtually any substrate: wood, metal,
glass, plastics and composites. Spray equipment, roll coaters, vacuum
coaters and many other automated systems help customers involved in
furniture, panel processing, casegoods, flooring and dozens of other
industries be more successful.