CCI Canada cancels SIBO 2024

DRUMONDVILLE, Quebec – March 4, 2024 — CCI Canada announced today that it is cancelling the 2024 edition of Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO). The Quebec woodworking tradeshow was scheduled to take place October 24-26 at the Centrexpo Cogeco in Drummondville.

“Despite our best efforts to organize a comprehensive and engaging event, it has become evident that the current circumstances surrounding exhibitor participation do not meet the standards expected for SIBO,” said Tim Fixmer, CEO of CCI Canada. “We understand the importance of delivering a high-quality experience for both exhibitors and attendees, and regrettably, we cannot achieve this without greater exhibitor commitment. Too many past and prospective exhibitors are taking a wait-and-see approach making it impossible to adequately market the show to ensure its success.”

CCI Media was encouraged by the level and enthusiasm of industry participation in the relaunch of SIBO in 2022, especially considering that the historically important show for the Quebec woodworking market had not been held since 2008. Immediate feedback from SIBO 2022 exhibitors and attendees alike was overwhelmingly positive leading CCI Canada to initiate plans for SIBO 2024.

“We extend our sincere apologies to all exhibitors, sponsors, partners, and attendees who were eagerly anticipating SIBO 2024,” Fixmer said. “We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation may cause, and we assure you that this decision was made after careful consideration of all available options.

“Serving the Quebec wood products market with timely industry news and trend updates remains of utmost importance to CCI Canada and our flagship media brands Woodworking Network and FDMC magazine,” Fixmer added. “We will continue to assess opportunities to provide valuable education and networking opportunities among Quebec woodworking companies and industry suppliers.”

The cancellation of SIBO does not impact CCI Canada’s plans for the 2025 edition of the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo. Canada’s national woodworking event is scheduled to take place November 12-14 at the Toronto Congress Centre, near Pearson International Airport.

“We’re excited to be moving to the Toronto Congress Centre and to offer more floor space for exhibitor booths and educational events,” Fixmer said. “While we’re still nearly two years away, WMS 2025 is already shaping up to be a great event. More than half of WMS 2023 exhibitors have reserved space for WMS 2025.”