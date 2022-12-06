Casey’s Creative Kitchens Awarded Two Golden Hammers

The awards season is not over yet. On November 24th, custom cabinet designer firm Casey’s Creative Kitchens won the Kitchen Renovation Project at $40,001 or over, and the Sub-Trade-of-the-Year awards at the 2022 Golden Hammer Awards during a ceremony held at the St Anne’s Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Casey's was established in 1978, by Casey and Linda Willemse. Today, it is led by siblings and partners, Chris, Jennifer and Jamie, committed to the design principles and high standards of the company.

Golden Hammer Awards from the St. Thomas & Elgin Home Builders’ Association (STEHBA) recognize excellence and honour creativity, innovation and design in new-home construction, and renovation in the St. Thomas-Elgin Region. It was created to celebrate the innovative work of local homebuilders and industry supporters.

STEHBA, incorporated in 1962, is composed of local companies which strive for excellence within the residential construction industry. Comprised of builders, renovators, land developers, suppliers, sub-trades, manufacturers, financial institutions and professionals – from small to large firms – STEHBA members account for more than 80 per cent of the residential construction activity in St. Thomas, Ontario, and the surrounding area.