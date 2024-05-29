Carpenters’ Regional Council Expands OAWA to Boost Women’s Participation in Skilled Trades

The Carpenters’ Regional Council (CRC) has announced the expansion of the Office to Advance Women Apprentices (OAWA) into the Prairies region, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality in the skilled construction trades. This strategic initiative aims to foster inclusivity and diversity within the industry, supported by CRC’s significant investment.

Promoting Accessibility and Inclusivity

Jason Rowe, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the CRC, emphasized the importance of making skilled trades careers more accessible for women. “Ensuring careers in the skilled trades are more accessible for women is a priority to help make our industry more inclusive and to address Canada’s labour shortage,” he stated. This initiative complements CRC’s existing programs, such as Sisters in the Brotherhood, further solidifying their leadership in attracting and retaining women in the trades.

Expanding Support for Women Apprentices

The OAWA has played a pivotal role in advancing women in the Red Seal skilled construction trades since its inception. With the expansion into the Prairies, the CRC is standardizing OAWA’s framework across multiple regions, ensuring the continuation of vital support services. Emma Pollard, Project Director for OAWA, highlighted the organization’s focus on educating women about career opportunities in the skilled trades and creating pathways for their success. “We are committed to enhancing a worksite culture that supports women in male-dominated industries,” Pollard affirmed.

Tailored Services and Collaborative Partnerships

OAWA’s services are tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by women in the skilled trades, offering resume building, interview preparation, and networking events. The organization’s commitment to inclusivity spans both union and non-union sectors, ensuring comprehensive support. By fostering partnerships with industry stakeholders, OAWA creates opportunities for tradeswomen and promotes a culture of diversity and inclusion.

OAWA’s Impact and Continued Expansion

Since its launch in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2009, OAWA has provided assistance for over 2,000 employment opportunities and supported more than 4,000 women across Canada. Despite these efforts, women remain underrepresented in the skilled construction trades, underscoring the ongoing need for initiatives like OAWA. The CRC’s unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce is demonstrated through OAWA and other programs such as the Sisters in the Brotherhood Women’s Employment Readiness program.