The Cantek MX370P Automatic Edgebander with Premilling and Corner Rounding from Akhurst is designed to be a compact and durable edgebander offered at an affordable price. This machine is equipped with premilling, end trimming, flush trimming, corner rounding, PVC scraping, and buffing. User-friendly controls and adjustments allow for efficient changeovers of edge tape thicknesses between 0.4mm & 3mm.

Why Cantek MX370P Edgebander?

Versatile edgebander capable of applying 0.4mm to 3mm edge tape.

Quick change glue pot allows you to change glue colours in minutes.

Premilling ensures a perfectly square edge and clean panel to work with, resulting in a minimally visible glue joint.

The corner rounding function finishes the ends of cabinet doors and more with a radius edge, eliminating any manual rework of the panel.

Key Advantages: