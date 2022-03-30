Cantek MX370P Edgebander
Akhurst
The Cantek MX370P Automatic Edgebander with Premilling and Corner Rounding from Akhurst is designed to be a compact and durable edgebander offered at an affordable price. This machine is equipped with premilling, end trimming, flush trimming, corner rounding, PVC scraping, and buffing. User-friendly controls and adjustments allow for efficient changeovers of edge tape thicknesses between 0.4mm & 3mm.
Why Cantek MX370P Edgebander?
- Versatile edgebander capable of applying 0.4mm to 3mm edge tape.
- Quick change glue pot allows you to change glue colours in minutes.
- Premilling ensures a perfectly square edge and clean panel to work with, resulting in a minimally visible glue joint.
- The corner rounding function finishes the ends of cabinet doors and more with a radius edge, eliminating any manual rework of the panel.
Key Advantages:
- Automatic edge feeding with a thickness capacity of 0.4–3 mm; strip material can be hand-fed.
- Conveyor chain feed system for reliable results.
- Teflon-coated hot-melt glue pot.
- Heated infeed fence for pre-heating the panel for optimum glue penetration.
- PLC control system with LED display and keypad.
- Workpiece is fed by chain.
- Edge coil support plate: Ø 800mm (31 ½”), for PVC/ABS.
- Spring-loaded pressure unit with (2) pressure rollers.
- Heavy-duty pressure beam with extendable workpiece support.