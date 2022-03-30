edgebandingPRODUCTS

Cantek MX370P Edgebander

Akhurst

The Cantek MX370P Automatic Edgebander with Premilling and Corner Rounding from Akhurst is designed to be a compact and durable edgebander offered at an affordable price. This machine is equipped with premilling, end trimming, flush trimming, corner rounding, PVC scraping, and buffing. User-friendly controls and adjustments allow for efficient changeovers of edge tape thicknesses between 0.4mm & 3mm.

Why Cantek MX370P Edgebander?

  • Versatile edgebander capable of applying 0.4mm to 3mm edge tape.
  • Quick change glue pot allows you to change glue colours in minutes.
  • Premilling ensures a perfectly square edge and clean panel to work with, resulting in a minimally visible glue joint.
  • The corner rounding function finishes the ends of cabinet doors and more with a radius edge, eliminating any manual rework of the panel.

Key Advantages:

  • Automatic edge feeding with a thickness capacity of 0.4–3 mm; strip material can be hand-fed.
  • Conveyor chain feed system for reliable results.
  • Teflon-coated hot-melt glue pot.
  • Heated infeed fence for pre-heating the panel for optimum glue penetration.
  • PLC control system with LED display and keypad.
  • Workpiece is fed by chain.
  • Edge coil support plate: Ø 800mm (31 ½”), for PVC/ABS.
  • Spring-loaded pressure unit with (2) pressure rollers.
  • Heavy-duty pressure beam with extendable workpiece support.
