The Cantek JEN60 Drawer Notcher is designed to both notch and drill drawer boxes to install undermount soft-close drawer slides. The operation of the machine is simple with a self-indexing drilling unit that’s determined by the position of the drawer for either left or right notching. With a cycle time of approximately 10 seconds per drawer, you can achieve a high throughput and save time for other important tasks.

High-frequency pre-milling units can remove up to 3mm and are designed to provide an ideal edge for applying edge tape by cleaning up poorly cut panels.

Advantages: