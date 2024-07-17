Can’t Work Without It: STANLEY Survey Finds Tape Measures Top Priority for Trade Pros

Mississauga, Ontario – July 10, 2024 – In celebration of National Tape Measure Day on July 14, STANLEY®, a leading tape measure manufacturer and a Stanley Black & Decker brand, released the results of a recent survey highlighting the indispensable role of tape measures among residential trade professionals. The survey revealed that nearly half of the respondents would rather go without their phone, wallet, or keys than be without their tape measure.

Key Findings from the Survey:

Daily Usage:

Frequent Use: 75% of residential trade professionals reach for their tape measure more than five times a day, with 50% using it at least 10 times daily.

75% of residential trade professionals reach for their tape measure more than five times a day, with 50% using it at least 10 times daily. Indispensable Tool: 42% of respondents stated they would rather forgo their phone, wallet, and keys than their tape measure, and 44% would even give up their morning coffee over their tape measure on the jobsite.

Measurement Applications:

Common Uses: Residential contractors primarily use tape measures for measuring materials to cut to size (65%), followed by measuring room dimensions (44%) and estimating material needs (38%).

Residential contractors primarily use tape measures for measuring materials to cut to size (65%), followed by measuring room dimensions (44%) and estimating material needs (38%). Variety in Tools: Nearly two-thirds of trade pros use different types of tape measures for various tasks, with tape length (71%) and reach (65%) being the most critical factors in their selection process.

Misplacement and Ownership:

Lost Tools: Almost two-thirds of the professionals reported misplacing their tape measure at least once per day, with 28% losing it up to three times daily.

Almost two-thirds of the professionals reported misplacing their tape measure at least once per day, with 28% losing it up to three times daily. Multiple Tape Measures: To counteract frequent misplacements, 38% of the respondents own more than three tape measures.

STANLEY’s Commitment to Quality: For nearly a century, STANLEY has been a trusted name in tape measures. Peter Gabriele, Group Product Manager of Measuring & Layout at Stanley Black & Decker, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and performance. STANLEY’s product lineup includes the ControlLock™ Tapes with ergonomic finger brakes and the FATMAX® Tapes featuring extended reach and magnetic attachments.

Historical and Current Production:

STANLEY’s legacy began with the introduction of the first steel tape, the Pull-push tape measure, in 1930. Today, STANLEY manufactures nearly 30 million tape measures annually, processing enough steel to circle the world multiple times. The New Britain, Connecticut facility was instrumental in developing the tape measure quality standards used today.

About the Survey:

The online survey was conducted by Atomik Research and included responses from 1,003 contractors in the United States, encompassing full-time, part-time, and self-employed workers in the residential construction industry. The survey was carried out between June 26 and July 1, 2024, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

For more information on STANLEY tape measures, visit STANLEY Tools.