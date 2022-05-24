Canadian Workers More Dissatisfied Than Ever

The pandemic has highlighted an increasing frustration among workers within the Canadian labour market. Canadian workers’ satisfaction is down 3%, and their commitment to work has dropped 6% since 2021, according to the Great Workplace Study conducted by Léger for Hamster.

The survey also illustrated specific pain points for workers, as satisfaction with working conditions decreased to 74% (down 6% from 2021), and satisfaction with salary dropped to 60% (down 10% from 2021). Since the pandemic, 24% of workers say they are less satisfied with their jobs.

“As a trusted Canadian partner for workplace supplies across the country, Hamster is constantly on the lookout for new workplace trends. The trends revealed in today’s study highlight the new realities of a changing world of work and the challenges facing employers.”, said Denis Mathieu, President and General Manager of Novexco Inc., which owns Hamster.

Bringing the human back into human resources

The trends revealed by Hamster’s Great Workplace Study are changing the face of work across the country, and it is more important than ever for Canadian employers to adapt to these new realities. Here is how companies can put the key findings of this study into action:

After being forced by the pandemic to implement remote work, employers should consider a long-term hybrid model. According to the study, workers who can enjoy greater flexibility and adaptability are significantly more productive and satisfied at work.

With remote work comes the challenge of engagement and motivation for some employees, particularly among the younger generation. Employees need to think about initiatives to build better connections, foster mentorship, and create growth opportunities for young talent.

Workplace recognition, continuous learning, and career advancement opportunities also emerge as elements that Canadian workers consider important. The study found that these are areas of improvement for employers, as there is a large gap between their perceived importance and the employer’s rated performance.

With the cost of living skyrocketing, workers are placing even more importance on their salary when evaluating their job satisfaction. Employers cannot ignore this key element to contribute to better employee retention.

After the Great Resignation, the labour market was only a few years away from the Great Retirement. Employees approaching retirement would consider staying longer with their organizations if they could enjoy more flexible schedules, lighter workloads, and if their jobs were a means to meet new people. Employers can benefit from rethinking the workplace to encourage a delayed departure of their most experienced talent.

More challenges for Canadian employers

Labour shortages have changed the relationship between employers and employees in most Canadian industries. Workers know that they now have more bargaining power.

“Labour shortages are hitting Canada, and the various industries across the country are facing major challenges in acquiring and retaining talent,” adds Denis Mathieu. “It is crucial for employers to adopt a human approach and to truly understand the aspirations and needs of their employees in order to better respond to them.”

The study reveals that one in five working Canadians are considering taking on a new position soon. They are increasingly disconnected from their work, with 72% seeing it as a means to make money and only 36% viewing it as a fulfilling activity. Workers pointed to salary increases as the most critical retention incentive, as noted by 41% of respondents.