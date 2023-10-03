Canadian Wood Council Redesigns WoodWorks Brand for a Sustainable Future

Ottawa, October 1, 2023 – The Canadian Wood Council (CWC) has proudly introduced an updated brand identity for its esteemed WoodWorks program. Crafted in collaboration with BBDO Canada, this rejuvenated look is designed to enhance the program’s accessibility while establishing an independent visual identity in a rapidly evolving market. The reimagined brand identity symbolizes WoodWorks’ commitment to technical excellence, environmental responsibility, and service to communities and individuals across Canada.

Martin Richard, Vice-President Communications and Market Development at the Canadian Wood Council, expressed excitement about the rebrand, emphasizing its reflection of WoodWorks’ technical leadership and purpose. He stated, “It’s an exciting step toward ensuring that the program is clear and accessible to all, reinforcing our dedication to advancing wood construction and sustainable development in Canada and beyond.”

Under its new brand identity, the WoodWorks program remains dedicated to offering expert-led technical support to developers, architects, engineers, builders, and industry professionals seeking to expand their capacity for wood design and construction. The program continues to champion technical excellence, connecting professionals with essential information and resources for wood construction across diverse applications.

The refreshed brand identity draws inspiration from Canadian Modernism, a style known for its timeless simplicity and functionality. The symbol represents the program’s strong collaboration with the AEC+D community (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Design) and its commitment to enabling wood construction. The color palette reflects the organic hues found in Canada’s forests and wood products.

The Canadian Wood Council invites everyone to explore the WoodWorks program’s new brand identity, reinforcing its mission to promote the use of wood products in construction and celebrate the talent and innovation evident in wood projects throughout Canada.

ABOUT WOOD WORKS

Wood WORKS! is a Canadian Wood Council program aimed at increasing the use of wood products in construction projects while showcasing the manufacturing, design, and construction talent in Canada. This industry-led initiative focuses on promoting wood in non-residential, mid-rise, and tall building markets through training, networking, and direct technical support.

Our Vision

Building pride in our wood culture through awareness and education.

Developing proficiency in using wood through training, networking, and technical support.

Celebrating ‘wood champions’ who inspire excellence in building with wood.

Fostering a Wood Culture Where:

Wood is the preferred and most sustainable building material.

Sound structural products and building systems are produced.

Excellence is achieved in constructing with wood.

Canada is recognized as a global leader in designing and building with wood.

Building our Canadian Economy by Building with Wood

Canada’s abundant forest resources play a vital role in our economy, offering environmental, economic, social, and cultural benefits. With responsible forest management practices, Canada’s forest sector employs a significant portion of the population and contributes significantly to the nation’s economic prosperity. As a leader in forestry technology and sustainable forestry management, Canada is well-positioned for continued growth in the global wood industry. Furthermore, Canada’s forests support a diverse range of plant and animal species, reinforcing the importance of sustainable forest management.

Canada’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its borders, as it assists developing countries in managing their forests responsibly through technology transfer and professional guidance. As Canada builds a wood culture and establishes itself as a leader in wood construction, it does so in harmony with vibrant, healthy, and sustainable forests.

Learn more at wood-works.ca