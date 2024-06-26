Canadian Wood Council Publishes 2023 Annual Report

The Canadian Wood Council (CWC) has unveiled its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing a year of notable achievements and strategic initiatives aimed at advancing wood construction and sustainable practices.

The report highlights key accomplishments, including significant progress in building code updates, particularly for encapsulated mass timber construction (EMTC) and greenhouse gas emissions policies. These efforts align with CWC’s mission to expand market demand for wood products and promote sustainable construction.

Kevin Pankratz, Board Chair, highlighted the council’s resilience amid challenging market conditions and its commitment to maintaining wood’s status as a preferred construction material. The WoodWorks program delivered substantial results by providing technical resources and educational opportunities, supported by federal and provincial funding.

Rick Jeffrey, President and CEO, expressed gratitude to CWC’s team, members, and partners for their contributions, which were pivotal in achieving the year’s objectives despite economic challenges. He emphasized the council’s strategic priorities, focusing on expanding low-carbon wood-based solutions in housing and infrastructure.

For a comprehensive look at the Canadian Wood Council’s initiatives and achievements, the full 2023 Annual Report is available online at CWC Annual Report 2023.