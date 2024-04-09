Canadian Wood Council and George Brown College’s Brookfield Sustainability Institute to co-host WoodWorks Summit in Toronto

The Canadian Wood Council (CWC) and George Brown College’s Brookfield Sustainability Institute (BSI) are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at fostering education in sustainable construction practices.

Under this partnership, the CWC and BSI will join forces on various initiatives dedicated to accelerating the adoption of sustainable wood construction. Central to this effort is the WoodWorks Summit, which the organizations will co-host in Toronto October 21-25, 2024.

The Summit promises to be a dynamic collection of events that will bring together industry leaders, practitioners, academics, and policymakers to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in wood construction and sustainability.

“We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with the Brookfield Sustainability Institute,” said Martin Richard, VP of Market Development and Communications at the Canadian Wood Council. “Together, we aim to drive innovation, share knowledge, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable wood construction.”

The WoodWorks Summit will feature an engaging lineup of events, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, tours, and networking sessions. Attendees can expect to engage with cutting-edge research, best practices, and real-world case studies, all aimed at demonstrating the use of wood as an innovative, high-performance, sustainable building material.

“Our partnership with the Canadian Wood Council underscores our commitment to advancing sustainability in the built environment,” remarked Jacob Kessler, Director of Business Development & Account Management at the Brookfield Sustainability Institute. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can make significant strides to empower the design and construction community with the practical knowledge and technical resources needed to create healthier, more resilient communities with a reduced carbon footprint.”

Through this collaboration, the CWC and BSI aim to catalyze positive change within the construction industry. For more information about the WoodWorks Summit, please visit www.woodworkssummit.ca.