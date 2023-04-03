Canadian Manufacturing Coalition Sought Urgent Support

The Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), led by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) urged the federal government to provide support for the manufacturing sector in their 2023 Budget. The supportive measures that the CMC hoped to secure from the government are expected to help attract and effectively train manufacturers and expedite their transition towards net zero production.

The CMC is comprised of over 30 trade associations in the manufacturing industry and represents all 90,000 companies in the sector across Canada. The industry account for almost ten percent of the country’s real gross domestic product and ⅔ of Canada’s goods exports. The setor employs over 1.7 million Canadians and in 2021 alone, the total manufacturing sales hit a high of $718.4 billion.

The 2023 federal budget primarily targeted affordability, a clean economy, and the health sector. Prior to the budget announcement, the CMC was actively vocal about their need for government support in the manufacturing industry. With the ongoing labour shortages effecting virtually every industry, especially the manufacturing sector caused by America’s Inflation Reduction Act and high expenses associated with transitioning manufacturing production methods towards a net-zero future. “We were pleased to see the budget respond to our biggest challenges and believe that the investments made today into Canada’s industrial capacity are good first steps in strengthening our sector,” said Dennis Darby, president and CEO of CME and chair of CMC. “We will continue to work with the government in the days ahead to get details and ensure the commitments made today are maximized and upheld.”

The CMC prepared their four priorities in detail and addressed them at the March 28 budget. The strategies that the CMC urged the federal government to enact included:

Supporting the manufacturing sector by attracting skilled labourers and optimal skillsets required through increased and targeted immigration and upgraded training programs. Leading innovation, investment and the incorporation of advanced technologies and automation. Increasing production for manufacturing exports. Helping manufacturers modernize and adapt to Canada’s climate change outline.

“Canadian manufacturers need urgent action on all these fronts to combat the threats posed to their competitiveness” said Darby. “Investing in our sector will not only enable our manufacturers to overcome these challenges., but to thrive, and to continue to play the important economic role they have always played.”

“Manufacturing has always been a cornerstone of the Canadian economy, generating 10 per cent of Canada’s GDP, more than 60 per cent of our merchandise exports, and directly employing 1.7 million Canadians and supporting 3.4 million more workers through supply chain activity and employee spending. With the commitments made in Budget 2023, we have the building blocks to help manufacturing drive Canadian prosperity for years to come. We always need to do more, however, and we look forward to working with the government to achieve all our mutual goals” concluded Darby.