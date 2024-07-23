Canadian Housing Starts Decrease by 9% in June 2024

Ottawa, July 16, 2024 – The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has reported a 9% decrease in the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada in June 2024. The total SAAR dropped to 241,672 units from 264,929 units in May.

The six-month trend in housing starts also saw a slight decline of 0.4%, moving from 248,260 units in May to 247,205 units in June. This trend measure, which provides a more stable overview of housing start activities, indicates ongoing fluctuations in the market.

Bob Dugan, CMHC’s Chief Economist, noted the impact of economic conditions on housing starts: “The higher interest rate environment appears to have caught up with some of Canada’s major centres as lower multi-unit starts, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto, drove both the SAAR and Trend down in June. While strong starts growth in June and the first half of 2024 in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montréal mitigated some of these decreases, we expect continued downward starts pressure across Canada throughout 2024.”

The actual number of housing starts in urban centres with populations over 10,000 fell by 13% year-over-year, with 20,509 units in June 2024 compared to 23,518 units in June 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a 16% drop in multi-unit starts, while single-detached starts remained stable.

Significant declines were observed in two of Canada’s major cities:

Toronto : Housing starts were down by 60%, driven by a sharp decline in multi-unit constructions.

: Housing starts were down by 60%, driven by a sharp decline in multi-unit constructions. Vancouver: Housing starts fell by 55%, also due to reduced multi-unit activity.

Conversely, Montréal saw a substantial increase of 226% in housing starts, primarily driven by a surge in multi-unit construction.

In the first half of 2024, Canada’s six largest Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) experienced a modest 4% increase in housing starts compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was supported by higher activity in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montréal, offsetting decreases in Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa. Notably, Calgary and Edmonton recorded significant increases in starts across all dwelling types, with Calgary up by 38% and Edmonton by 67%.

CMHC’s upcoming Housing Supply Report, scheduled for release in the Fall, will provide a detailed analysis of these trends and their implications for the housing market.

Key Statistics from June 2024