Canadian Government Invests $25 Million in Skilled Trades Training to Fuel Economic Growth

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2023 – Skilled workers form the bedrock of Canada’s economy, driving industries that sustain communities and create opportunities from coast to coast to coast. The imperative for more skilled trades workers has never been more pressing, as demographic shifts and a wave of retirements underscore the need for new talent to power the nation’s growth. In response, the Government of Canada is making a decisive commitment to the skilled trades, ensuring that Canadians are equipped with high-quality apprenticeship training to access fulfilling, in-demand, and well-paying careers.

Today marks a pivotal moment in this effort, as the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, launches the call for proposals as part of the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy. With an exclusive allocation of over $25 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, this initiative aims to support approximately 25,500 apprentices. Unions representing Red Seal workers can apply for funding, and this year, a special provision extends eligibility to organizations managing training trust funds, community colleges, technical institutions, and training providers involved in Red Seal trade curricula. This inclusive approach aims to ensure that a diverse range of Canadians can access the training needed to thrive in the skilled trades sector.

Minister Boissonnault’s words capture the essence of this endeavor: “Workers are the engine of Canada’s economy, they build the industries that support good jobs and strong communities from coast to coast to coast. This investment revs Canada’s economic engine and gives apprentices access to high-quality training. It will make sure they are prepared to seize the opportunity of in-demand, well-paying jobs in the skilled trades.”

The selected projects will not only elevate the quality of apprentice training through the acquisition of equipment and materials but also prioritize the development of environmental skills within the Red Seal trades. The assessment process will accord priority to applications from unions. Interested parties have until September 21, 2023, to apply for funding.

Beyond the immediate financial support, the Government of Canada has consistently earmarked nearly $1 billion each year to bolster apprenticeship through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits, project funding, and support for the Red Seal program. This investment is complemented by campaigns to raise awareness about the attractiveness of careers in the skilled trades among young individuals, promoting these vocations as a first-choice option.