Canadian Designer Wins Grand Prize in 2024 FORM Student Innovation Competition

Formica Corporation is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 FORM Student Innovation Competition. Among the top winners is Cali Pitcher from Georgian College in Ontario, Canada, who clinched the grand prize with a design that masterfully blends retro and modern elements.

The seventh annual competition invited students from the United States, Mexico, and Canada to create furniture pieces interpreting the theme “Newstalgia.” With an impressive turnout, 190 students across North America submitted their innovative designs featuring Formica Laminate and FENIX Innovative Materials.

Winning Design: ‘Notions’ by Cali Pitcher

Cali Pitcher’s winning entry, “Notions,” is inspired by Mid-century modern design. It encapsulates the essence of the design movement with its mantra: form follows function. “Notions” is a multifunctional piece designed to maximize utility in limited space

“Notions creates Newstalgia by drawing inspiration from Mid-century modern sewing boxes, bringing that practicality and streamlined design into a piece made for modern living. The name Notions gives a nod to both new ideas and sewing supplies.” Says Pitcher.

“I am honoured to have had such success with Notions. I spent many weeks developing my submission package, pushing myself to think outside of the box while exploring Newstalgia and Mid-century modern design. I believe the hard work and thoughtful innovation behind the design was recognized, leading me to success in the competition.”

Recognition and Rewards

As the grand prize winner, Cali Pitcher will receive a cash prize and a trip to attend NeoCon 2024 in Chicago. Pitcher will also have the chance to present her creative vision on the NeoCon Talks stage, network with industry professionals, and see her design fabricated and displayed at the event.

Formica Corporation extends its congratulations to Cali Pitcher and all the winners of the 2024 FORM Student Innovation Competition. Their exceptional creativity and innovative designs are a testament to the future of furniture design and the impact of blending past and present aesthetics.