Canadian Design Teams in the Running for KBIS Kitchen Awards

Two Canadian design companies are in the running for awards at the Kitchen & Bath Design + Industry Awards 2023 (KBIS) in Las Vegas, in January. Estee Design, a winner for Best News Designer of the year in 2016 is a finalist in the Small Kitchen category, while Marla Nassicone Design Inc. is a finalist for the Large Kitchen category.

The design plan for Estee Design founder, Svetlana Tryaskina, required rearranging the layout to create an open-concept living/kitchen space. Custom cabinets and new built-in Fisher & Paykel appliances allowed for seamless millwork panels and a 12-foot peninsula became the centerpiece, offering ample storage and an area to cook and entertain. “Ultimately, I delivered the streamlined, functional area with a few unexpected design elements and an inviting, cozy atmosphere,” she says.

Durable materials and finishes (Caesarstone/Carrera marble countertops, Kohler sinks and faucets) were also carefully selected to keep the space chic, inviting and easy to maintain, while a stylish pantry cabinet with large pocket doors houses a compact tea/coffee station with a serving counter and additional storage for cups and cutlery

“I tried to provide as much style and comfort as possible while giving the space a contemporary and luxurious vibe,” adds Tryaskina.

In the Large Kitchen category Marla Nazzicone designed a new custom build in Oakville, Ontario. She discovered that the home’s owners had differing visions: One preferred traditional and opulent, while the other tended towards the simplicity of modern Scandinavian design.

“Luxury and attractiveness are crucial in any space, but if your home isn’t practical for you and your lifestyle needs, then none of that matters,” she explains.

According to Nazzicone, this “positive friction” resulted in a unique Art Deco-modern style achieved using luxurious materials that included walnut and brass cabinets in sleek, modern profiles with a La Cornue CornuFé range and La Cornue brass hood providing a bold focal point. For the countertops, black-and-gold leathered Belvedere granite used on the island and servery contrasts with the light Arebescato marble used for the perimeters and pantry. The result is modern luxury, “the perfect contiguity of opulence and grandeur with simplicity and modernity,” Nazzicone says.