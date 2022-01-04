Canada Summer Jobs Wage Subsidy Open

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program is one of the largest wage subsidy programs available to businesses and non-profits across Canada. This program helps cover a portion of co-op, recent graduates, and youth hiring costs. The amount of funding eligible businesses can receive for each new hire through the Canada Summer Jobs program is limited by the type of organization applying for funding. The amount of funding provided will be determined based on your application and organizational structure. This program provides up to 50% of the minimum wage for private/public sector employers.

The Canadian government has committed to creating 100,000 jobs in 2022 through the Canada Summer Jobs program. This program has a short application window, and the deadline to apply for CSJ funding is on or before January 25, 2022.

If your business will hire a co-op, recent graduate, or youth for a start date between April 25, 2022, and July 24, 2022, this is an excellent opportunity to recover a portion of their employment costs.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

To ensure the CSJ program is offering financial support to businesses that will foster a healthy learning environment for youth hires, the following eligibility restrictions must be met for your business to receive funding:

Employer must have < 50 employees;

Candidate must be 15–30 years of age and a permanent Canadian resident, citizen, or refugee; and

Positions must be full-time (30–40 hours/week) for at least six weeks in duration, with the average funding in previous years lasting eight weeks at ~35 hours/week.

Employers are responsible for following proper provincial and federal public health guidelines on COVID-19 safety measures for employee health.

Eligible Hires and Positions

The CSJ program requires that new hires are between the ages of 15–30 and work a minimum of 30–40 hours a week. This program does not require candidates to be selected when applying for funding. Only an eligible position is required for the application. Eligible activities for this stream of funding include employers who are:

Providing relevant work experience and mentorship for youth ages 15–30;

Providing wages above minimum wage;

Hiring a priority student;

Addressing local priorities;

A small business that was/continue to be impacted by COVID-19; or

Providing community services or support towards underrepresented groups and groups with barriers to employment.

You do not need a candidate to apply; you have to find an eligible candidate until your position’s proposed start date.

Timelines for Canada Summer Jobs

Businesses eligible for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs 2022 intake period should note the following timeline to learn when they will receive funding and when their position must start and end.

Deadline to apply is January 25, 2022.

Position can commence as soon as April 25, 2022.

Latest possible position start date is July 24, 2022.

Positions must be completed by September 3, 2022.

Employers must wait for approval before hiring your candidate – with approval updates provided by the program starting in April 2022.

Apply for the Canada Summer Jobs Wage Subsidy

