Canada Summer Jobs Applications are Open

Winter is very much upon us but the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) Wage Subsidy is open for applications. The program allows businesses, when hiring a co-op, recent graduate, or youth for a summer position, to recover a portion of their employment costs – providing up to 50 per cent minimum wage for private/public sector employers and up to 100 per cent of minimum wage for non-profit applications.

The amount of funding eligible businesses can receive for each new hire through the CSJ program is limited by the type of organization applying for funding. Additional funding is provided to non-profit organizations to reduce their costs. The amount of funding provided will be determined based on the application and organizational structure.

To ensure the CSJ program is offering financial support to businesses that will foster a healthy learning environment for youth hires, the following eligibility restrictions must be met for your business to receive funding:

Employer must have < 50 employees;

Candidate must be 15–30 years of age and a permanent Canadian resident, citizen, or refugee; and

Positions must be full-time (30–40 hours/week) for at least six weeks in duration, with the average funding in previous years lasting eight weeks at 35 hours/week.

Employers who are providing relevant work experience and mentorship for youth, providing wages above minimum wage, hiring a priority student, addressing local priorities, is a business impacted by COVID-19 and/or providing community services or support towards underrepresented groups, and groups with barriers to employment, are encourage to apply. The deadline for CSJ funding is January 12, 2023.