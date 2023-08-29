Canada Launches Legal Challenge Against “Unfair and Illegal” U.S. Softwood Lumber Duties

OTTAWA Aug 22, 2023 – Canada is taking a firm stance against the extension of U.S. import duties on Canadian softwood lumber products, labeling the move as “unfair, unjust, and illegal.” The challenge comes in response to the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to impose a duty rate of 7.99% on these lumber products. The trade ministry of Canada has announced its intent to initiate a judicial review of these duties, emphasizing its willingness to engage in negotiated discussions with the United States. Canada’s trade ministry has consistently pursued challenges under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s trade rules in response to such matters.

Trade Minister Mary Ng has voiced strong objections, stating, “For years, the United States has imposed unfair, unjust, and illegal duties on Canadian softwood lumber, hurting Canadian industry and increasing housing costs in both countries.” This contention underscores the longstanding dispute surrounding the structure of Canada’s timber sector, which remains unresolved since the expiration of a quota agreement in 2015. U.S. producers allege that Canada’s support for its lumber sector constitutes unfair subsidies.

At the heart of the matter is the disagreement over Canada’s stumpage fee system for timber harvested from Crown land. U.S. producers contend that this practice amounts to an unfair subsidy, as they are subject to market rates for timber on private land. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office emphasizes the need for equitable conditions, with a spokesperson expressing, “We are prepared to discuss another softwood lumber agreement when Canada is ready to address the underlying issues related to subsidization and fair competition so that Canadian lumber imports do not injure the U.S. industry.”

International Trade Minister Mary Ng’s efforts to find resolution have included a push for negotiations with her U.S. counterparts. However, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has indicated that negotiations will only be considered once Canada abandons its stumpage fee regime.

The ongoing Canada-U.S. softwood lumber dispute has had significant implications for both nations. This conflict, originating in 1982, centers on the claim that Canada’s lumber industry receives unfair subsidies from federal and provincial governments due to the administrative nature of setting stumpage fees. The Canadian government and lumber industry refute this assertion, citing the broad applicability of Canadian timber across various industries and defending the legality of their practices.

As the trade dispute persists, Canada remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its softwood lumber industry, workers, and communities dependent on it. The government’s actions include seeking resolution through judicial means and invoking the dispute settlement mechanisms under international trade agreements. The ongoing challenge to the U.S. duties underscores the gravity of the issue and the importance of finding a balanced and equitable solution for both countries.