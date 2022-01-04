Canada inspires global conservation leaders

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is honoured to be named host of the 2024 Global Congress of the International Land Conservation Network (ILCN). The NCC is the nation’s leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain.

Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect 14 million hectares coast to coast to coast. The ILCN connects organizations and people worldwide that are accelerating voluntary private and civic sector action that protects and stewards land and water resources. The ILCN strives to strengthen the global land conservation movement and work towards more durable and effective resource protection.

Nature is our ally as we confront climate change. Natural areas are our life support systems. As nations worldwide work towards ambitious targets to protect and restore nature, private and civic land conservation at every scale is becoming increasingly important.

“There has never been a more critical time to bring the conservation community together,” said Lisa McLaughlin, NCC vice-president of conservation policy and planning. “We are excited to welcome the world and keen to share innovation to help us mobilize Canadians to work for the future of life on our planet.”

The ILCN brings together an international community of leading land conservation practitioners to advance their work and build capacity. Congress participants share expertise in conservation finance, law and policy, organization and governance, land stewardship, large landscape conservation, and conservation technology. NCC has been at the forefront of this global movement.

As the impacts of climate change become more urgent, it is increasingly important that the global land conservation community act together to ensure the integrity and resilience of ecosystems and the protection of land and water resources.

Canada has embraced the goal of protecting 30% of its lands and waters by 2030. It’s a target that can only be reached by taking a collaborative and inclusive approach, including building on the capacity of a range of land stewards —landowners, communities, civic organizations, and others — to undertake voluntary, durable, and effective land conservation action. Privately protected areas complement Crown-led and Indigenous-led conservation.

“We are delighted to bring the ILCN’s 2024 Global Congress to Canada and to having the Nature Conservancy of Canada as our host. Civic-sector financial, policy, governance and stewardship innovation in the field of conservation is accelerating to meet the global crises of climate change and biodiversity decline,” reports Jim Levitt, Director of the International Land Conservation Network. “In addition to bringing new perspectives to Canada we look forward to sharing Canada’s outstanding land conservation achievements with the world.”

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is the country’s leading voice for private land conservation. NCC is committed to accelerating conservation and doubling its impact for the sake of all Canadians over the next few years.