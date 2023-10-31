Canada Economic Development Supports Cuisine idéale’s Expansion with $1.5M Aid

SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 20, 2023 – In a significant move to bolster economic growth in Quebec’s regions, the Government of Canada, through the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) initiative, has announced a considerable repayable contribution of $1.5M to Sherbrooke’s renowned enterprise, Cuisine idéale. This announcement was made by the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, and Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development.

This generous support from CED will empower Cuisine idéale to invest in state-of-the-art production equipment for their new Sherbrooke plant. This includes advanced cabinetry machining and finishing tools, which are anticipated to substantially enhance the company’s productivity and set the stage for further expansion.

Cuisine idéale, with roots dating back to 1971, is an esteemed name in bespoke kitchen cabinet design and manufacture. Melding functionality with timeless design, the company has crafted more than 250,000 personalized designs and has established a formidable distribution footprint with over 200 outlets across North America. The financial aid will play a pivotal role in aiding Cuisine idéale’s transition from its foundational location to a modern, automated facility in Sherbrooke’s industrial sector.

Expressing her views on the collaboration, Soraya Martinez Ferrada emphasized the essential role of the manufacturing industry in the nation’s economy and highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Echoing her sentiments, Élisabeth Brière spoke about the pride in witnessing a Sherbrooke-based enterprise thrive for over 50 years and expressed optimism about the growth the new support will usher in for Cuisine idéale.

Pierre-Yves Gagnon, Vice–President of Cuisine idéale, expressed gratitude for the continued support and emphasized the company’s commitment to leading the transformation in kitchen cabinet manufacturing, while also lauding the team’s efforts in realizing this significant project.