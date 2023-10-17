Canada Digital Adoption Plan: An overview

If you are an industry supplier or service professional in Canada, you may be interested in the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP), a government initiative that offers grants and loans to help you grow your business online and adopt digital technologies.

The CDAP is a federal initiative that aims to help Canadian businesses grow and compete in the digital economy. The program has two streams: Stream I of the CDAP offers a grant of up to $2,400, dedicated to covering expenses related to digital technology adoption. Stream II provides financial support for implementing a digital adoption plan.

The CDAP offers two distinct pathways for businesses: Stream I and Stream II. Stream I is tailored for businesses seeking to establish their e-commerce presence and boost online sales. Importantly, it is also an ideal route for those companies that might not meet the criteria for Stream II.

On the other hand, Stream II is specifically designed for businesses yearning for expert advice on the technological advancements that could potentially transform their operations. Each stream provides unique funding and support opportunities based on the specific needs of your business.

What’s particularly noteworthy is that if your business is eligible for both streams, you have the option to apply for each stream in separate fiscal years. This flexibility allows businesses to fully leverage the benefits of each stream as they progress in their digital transformation journey. In this first article, I will give you a brief outline of Stream I and Stream II.

Stream I: Grow Your Business Online

If you choose Stream I, you can get up to $2,400 in funding to develop a new e-commerce website or add functionality to your existing site. You can also use the grant to install an e-commerce platform, hire a consultant to develop digital marketing, use website search optimization and social media advertising, or track and manage inventory and sales using e-commerce software.

Applying for the CDAP Stream I grant is a simple process. Visit the official CDAP website Grow Your Business Online: Get started (canada.ca) to start your application. Ensure your business meets the eligibility requirements and gather the necessary documents. Follow the instructions on the site to submit your application and take advantage of this opportunity to expand your business online.

Stream II: Boost Your Business Technology

If you choose Stream II, you can get up to $15,000 in funding to get advice on the technologies that can help your business. You can also access a zero per cent loan of up to $100,000 from BDC to implement your digital plan. Additionally, you can get a wage subsidy of up to $7,300 to hire a young talent who will assist you with your digital transformation.

To apply for CDAP Stream II, a digital advisor is crucial. They’ll assess your digital maturity and assist in crafting a digital adoption plan.

Eligibility for CDAP Stream II is designed to target specific businesses. You must be a small or medium-sized business (SMB) in Canada, employing at least one non-majority owner T4 employee and operating with fewer than 500 employees.

Your business must be officially registered within Canada. A further financial prerequisite is that your business has generated an annual revenue of at least $500,000, but less than $100 million, in one of the last three fiscal reporting years.

Finally, to qualify for Stream II, your business must have a digital adoption plan approved under CDAP Stream II guidelines.

Understanding that your business meets these criteria, you’re in the perfect position to apply for the wage subsidy. Although a list of partner organizations is available on the CDAP website, sifting through a database of over a thousand advisors can be challenging and time-consuming.

As you can see, the CDAP program offers a lot of opportunities for Canadian contractors to grow online and adopt digital technologies.

If you’re eligible for both Stream I and Stream II, it’s crucial to opt for Stream II first. It offers a broader range of opportunities and remember; you can’t apply for both streams within the same fiscal year. Make the most of this opportunity strategically!

Stream II of CDAP was an extraordinary benefit. The $50,000 loan at zero per cent interest over five years has saved my company thousands in fees while providing capital we wouldn’t typically access. Furthermore, the $7,300 wage subsidy enabled us to hire a new employee to manage these initiatives, a huge benefit for a small business like ours. The digital adoption plan offered valuable insights, identifying areas of improvement to enhance efficiencies, increase leads and sales, and deliver superior customer service.

Stream I also offers considerable advantages, providing $2,400 to offset expenses we were already incurring or planned to spend on. This gave us the confidence to experiment with new advertising services and website improvements without the risk, knowing that a portion of the expenses would be covered.

I understand the intricacies of this process, having navigated it myself. To support others, I’ve made it my mission to help businesses connect with the right digital advisor – one that perfectly matches your unique needs and industry. If you feel you could benefit from this, I invite you to reach out. Together, we can make your journey towards digital transformation smoother and more efficient.

In the next articles, I will explain more about each stream and how you can benefit from them.

Scott Newman, owner of New Ridge Finishing, is an experienced user of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). Having successfully navigated both Stream I and Stream II applications, Scott offers a free CDAP consultancy service to help streamline the complex application process for other businesses. Reach out to Scott for insights based on his firsthand experience and expertise in navigating government funding pathways.

Contact Info:

Direct Cell: 647-774-4084

Email: cdap@newridgerefinishing.com or scott@zeropercentloan.ca