Canada and New Brunswick to Plant Over 52 Million Climate-Resilient Trees

MONCTON, NB, July 19, 2024 – In a significant move to combat climate change and biodiversity loss, the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick have announced a joint initiative to plant over 52 million climate-resilient trees in the province. This project is part of Canada’s broader 2 Billion Trees program aimed at enhancing the nation’s green cover and ecological resilience.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, made the announcement on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, alongside key provincial figures and environmental leaders. The initiative will receive more than $71 million in funding from both federal and provincial sources.

Minister Wilkinson emphasized the critical role of this partnership in sustainable forest management, stating, “The Government of Canada is pleased to be partnering with New Brunswick to continue making progress toward planting trees that will clean the air we breathe, improve water quality, and mitigate climate change across Canada. Through collaborative action and dedication, we are taking a step in the right direction to create a healthier environment for generations to come.”

This extensive tree-planting effort will focus on planting the right trees in the right places to ensure New Brunswick’s forests thrive in a changing climate. With over 52 million trees to be planted, it equates to planting more than 60 trees for each resident of New Brunswick.

New Brunswick’s Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Development, Hugh J.A. (Ted) Flemming, highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative: “Our forests are our most valuable natural renewable asset. They not only help drive our economy but also contribute to significantly reducing the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.”

In addition to the large-scale planting, the initiative includes several targeted projects:

The New Brunswick Environmental Network (NBEN) will receive $295,000 to educate and train individuals and organizations on seed collection, tree planting, and restoration techniques. This project aims to address the limited availability of native tree species in local nurseries, enhancing overall restoration efforts and biodiversity.

The Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance will receive $33,000 to work with local communities in identifying and caring for tree-planting sites. Last year, this project led to the planting of 2,000 new trees in Dieppe, with significant community involvement.

Annika Chiasson, Executive Director of NBEN, noted, “Our project looks to tackle the challenges caused by the limited availability of native tree species in local nurseries. Through strategic partnerships and training, we aim to enhance seed procurement practices and increase native seedling availability.”

Shane Boyd, Project Lead of Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance, praised the impact of the 2 Billion Trees fund: “Thanks to the Government of Canada’s 2 Billion Trees fund and everyone involved, we were able to partner with over a hundred students to plant 2,000 native trees. This activity not only enhanced the school’s outdoor classroom but also aids in reducing air pollution and increasing biodiversity.”

This comprehensive approach to tree planting reflects Canada’s commitment to nature-based climate solutions, involving provinces, territories, local communities, and Indigenous Peoples to build a sustainable and healthy future.