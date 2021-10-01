Call for Proposals for IWF 2022 Education Conference

IWF is inviting proposals for presentations at the 2022 IWF Education Conference, which will be staged in conjunction with the International Woodworking Fair, running August 23-26, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The mission of the IWF Education Conference is to provide woodworking industry professionals practical learning and development opportunities relevant to current business operation and management. Education Conference sessions and symposia aim to teach participants how to:

enhance and improve products,

work more efficiently,

expand into new markets, and

improve profitability.

Presenters should select topics based on their area of expertise and offer practical applications that attendees can put into action in their businesses. Please consider issues relevant in 2022 with the potential for future growth that will address attendees’ needs after the 2022 Trade Show and Education Conference. Those interested in delivering a presentation at the IWF 2022 Education Conference should submit a proposal of the topic(s) no later than November 5, 2021, by completing the form.

New at IWF 2022: Exhibitor EDU

For the first time, IWF will host a series of sessions presented by contracted exhibitors of IWF 2022 within a brand-new Exhibitor EDU track. This new program will allow exhibitors to present an education-based session on the benefits and uses of their products/services in a classroom setting off the show floor. This opportunity is open only to contracted IWF 2022 exhibitors.

Those interested in participating in the IWF 2022 Education Conference should submit the proposed topic or topics no later than November 5, 2021.