Cabinet Vision Subscriptions Now Available 

Planit Canada is pleased to offer subscription-based licensing for CABINET VISION software. Subscriptions allow users to tap into CABINET VISIONS’ possibilities and tools through regular monthly payments. No long-term commitment or up-front investment is required.

While clients can still invest in licenses with feature options tailored to their operation, the new subscription packages provide a robust, entry-level gateway into CABINET VISION’s capabilities, 12 months at a time. Version updates, software maintenance, and eSupport are included in the base monthly price.

CABINET VISION Design supports sales and profitability by creating professional, accurate designs, renderings, and pricing estimates. Its interface is easy to use for both simple and complex projects, enabling designers to give customers a true representation of the look and cost of the finished product. CABINET VISION Design comes in three possible configurations, cabinets, closets, or both, and lets you draw on a smart catalogue of products and objects to consistently design to manufacturers’ standards.

Key Features: