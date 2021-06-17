Cabinet Jack
TEGS
With a lifting capacity of up to 330 lb / 150 kg, the range of applications of the Viking Arm Handheld Jack is virtually unlimited. The installation of doors, windows, and cabinets are obvious uses, but flooring and the construction of porches, decks, and frameworks are also perfect opportunities to use this ingenious tool. All this and much more can easily be done with controlled precision thanks to the unique construction of the Viking Arm.
- Innovative universal tool
- Lift, press, tighten with precision and control
- Impressive capacity for a compact hand tool
- Patented technical solutions
- May substitute multiple “traditional” tools
- Inspires creativity, secures quality and safety
- Increases productivity, saves time and money
- Sturdy and durable construction
- Components of highest quality
- Designed and manufactured in Norway