Cabinet Jack

With a lifting capacity of up to 330 lb / 150 kg, the range of applications of the Viking Arm Handheld Jack is virtually unlimited. The installation of doors, windows, and cabinets are obvious uses, but flooring and the construction of porches, decks, and frameworks are also perfect opportunities to use this ingenious tool. All this and much more can easily be done with controlled precision thanks to the unique construction of the Viking Arm.

Innovative universal tool

Lift, press, tighten with precision and control

Impressive capacity for a compact hand tool

Patented technical solutions

May substitute multiple “traditional” tools

Inspires creativity, secures quality and safety

Increases productivity, saves time and money

Sturdy and durable construction

Components of highest quality

Designed and manufactured in Norway