Cabineo X :Cabinet connector and shelf support without edge drilling

Cabineo X is a connector for cabinets and shelves that can be used with all CNC machines and is pressed into place in the workshop or on site. Due to the open housing, it is possible to insert a Cabineo screw from the top and screw it into the counterpart with a hexagon bit. Using it with screws, Cabineo X is ideal when installing shelves into already joined cabinets or when assembling corner joints. Combined with shelf supports, Cabineo X prevents shelves from being pulled out.