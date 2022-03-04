Building Information Modelling for Wood Buildings 

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a driving force in the construction industry’s digital transformation. BIM use coupled with lean processes and collaborative methods enables the delivery of more economical, sustainable, and resilient buildings. Projects that implement these innovative approaches show significant benefits throughout the project lifecycle, across the industry supply chain, and for all types and scales of building projects.

SCIUS Advisory and BIM One have put together an introductory guide that shows how BIM has the potential to unlock the power of timber design and wood fabrication for the building sector. Wood is a widely used construction material that contributes significantly to carbon reduction goals in building construction. The adoption of advanced technologies like BIM can enable digital fabrication and off-site construction, leading to significant improvements in productivity, reliability, and quality. These innovations rely on designers and builders being conversant with digital design, collaboration, and delivery methods.

The guide is intended to provide those working on timber projects with an introduction to how BIM works and the implications of adopting BIM — particularly for small businesses. It also aids those championing BIM in conveying the value proposition to owners. For owners, the benefit lies in a more reliably executed project and its future management and operation. BIM enables the delivery of integrated, high-quality, and well-organized information at building handover, contributing to improved asset value over the life of a facility.

This is not a technical guide to BIM application, standards, etc., which can be found in other industry-accepted sources and which are referenced throughout. Rather, the contents draw on the insights and advice gathered from over twenty leading architects, engineers, and builders who have worked on a wide range of advanced wood buildings in Canada. The guide’s five chapters are designed to be read in sequence to understand the general concepts or broken out to serve as standalone references for sharing with project partners, colleagues, and industry stakeholders. The recommended readership is identified at the start of each chapter.

Dr. Sheryl Staub-French is Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of BIM TOPiCS Research Lab at the University of British Columbia.