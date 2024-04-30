Building Construction Investment on the Rise in Saskatchewan

In a significant boost to its local economy, Saskatchewan has witnessed a notable increase in investments in building construction, as indicated by recent data from Statistics Canada. The figures show an impressive 19.4 percent rise in seasonally-adjusted investments compared to the previous year, highlighting the province’s robust economic health.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison lauded this growth, attributing it to the province’s thriving economic environment. “Our construction sector continues to see strong growth as a result of our robust economy,” Harrison stated. The minister emphasized the role of increased building construction investment in generating more jobs, enhancing opportunities, and improving the quality of life in Saskatchewan.

In February 2024 alone, building construction investment in the province reached a total of $401 million. This spending not only reflects on construction activities but also the economic confidence within the region.

Adding to these positive developments, Saskatchewan recorded a month-over-month increase of 96.2 percent in the value of building permits in February 2024, marking the highest rise among all provinces. Such a surge indicates a burgeoning interest and a sustained commitment to future construction projects.

In tandem with these increases, the Saskatchewan government has rolled out “Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan’s Investment Attraction Strategy.” This initiative, together with the launch of a new trade and investment website, investSK.ca, is aimed at fostering further economic and sectoral growth. These strategic moves are designed to attract more investment into the province, promising a brighter economic future.