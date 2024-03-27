In the wood industry, success hinges not only on the quality of products but also on the clarity of processes and communication within an organization. Building a culture of clarity is essential for fostering innovation, empowering employees, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. How can this be achieved? By focusing on two major areas that can start to develop a culture of clarity: defining clear organizational values and goals and establishing a robust documentation system with room for feedback.

Creating values and posting them on your walls is not enough to drive change. To create a culture of clarity, you must learn how to incorporate them in all aspects of the organization. These are the values that guide decision-making and behavior among your team. Incorporating these values into daily operations can take various forms:

Communication : How you communicate, whether verbally, via email, or in other forms, should reflect and uphold these values.

: How you communicate, whether verbally, via email, or in other forms, should reflect and uphold these values. Recognition Program : Designing a recognition program that rewards employees for exemplifying the company’s values can reinforce good behavior. This can be done through newsletters or other channels.

: Designing a recognition program that rewards employees for exemplifying the company’s values can reinforce good behavior. This can be done through newsletters or other channels. Performance Reviews : Ensuring that performance review questions are aligned with the company’s values can help assess how well employees embody these values in their work.

: Ensuring that performance review questions are aligned with the company’s values can help assess how well employees embody these values in their work. Onboarding Process: Incorporating the company’s values into the onboarding process for new employees helps instill these values from the outset of their tenure.

These are just some ideas and organizations have the opportunity to tailor their approach based on their unique identity and beliefs.

Establishing clear training methods and documenting them can be vital when creating a culture of clarity. In manufacturing, there are many positions where accurate training must be given to ensure defects and errors are minimized, along with ensuring the safety of the person. Creating and implementing documents such as Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Work Instructions (WI) are key to establishing a well-informed workforce that understands their daily responsibilities. Once you have WIs in place, tracking your training can be quite simple. Implementing a procedure that activates anytime someone new or is doing job rotation in the facility can review the WI for that position to understand each step to complete the task. Furthermore, managers or team leads can review the progress by using a training checklist that corresponds with the WI, and during the performance review, this information can be used to allow for further conversations.

A culture of clarity can be very effective when a two-way performance review process is implemented. When an employee and their manager both are given the opportunity to provide feedback on the employee’s performance, it can foster open communication that encourages dialogue and a place to discuss any missing expectations. Clarity in expectations and feedback empowers employees to take ownership of their work and contributes to a culture of innovation.

In conclusion, building a culture of clarity is essential for success in the wood industry. By focusing on defining clear organizational values and goals, establishing a robust documentation system, and fostering open communication and feedback, companies can create an environment where employees are empowered to excel. This culture of clarity not only enhances operational efficiency and product quality but also contributes to a positive work culture where innovation thrives. Embracing these principles can set our industry a part that not only is a provider of premier quality cabinets but more importantly delivering exceptional value to customers, suppliers, and the team.

Amrita Bhogal is the 3rd generation at Sunrise Kitchens, with a focus on People and Culture. She is leading change through lean principles and continues to strengthen culture through values and behaviors.