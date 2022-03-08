BT3 Return Conveyors
Doucet
Built around a modular frame, Doucet’s BT3 Return Conveyors are available in five roller length models, BT3-24, BT3-30, BT3-36, BT3-48, and BT3-60. All models incorporate the fast, simple, and highly effective belt transfer system as follows:
Operating Principle
- Its receiving rollers are equipped with a downstroke mechanism that detects the trailing end of the panels exiting the equipment.
- Transfer belts nested between the rollers are used to side shift product to a set of motorized rollers parallel to your equipment.
- Those return rollers are 2″ lower than the pass line on the equipment to avoid interference when overlapping panels travel in opposite directions.
- Once the panel has cleared the reception area, the receiving rollers return to their upper position, ready to receive the next panel.
- BT3 Return Conveyors are built for right or left-handed return, according to the model of edgebander.
Operating Speed
BT3 Return Conveyors are equipped with a variable speed drive to match the processing speed of the equipment. The receiving table speed is adjustable from 30 to 90 ft/min, belt transfer speed is fixed at 180 ft/min, and return conveyor speed is adjustable from 60 to 180 ft/min.
Application:
BT3-24, BT3-30, and BT3-36 are ideal for most case-good applications, such as kitchen & bathroom cabinets and living room furniture.
BT3-48 and BT3-60 conveyors are best suited for surface finishing applications, such as office furniture and display casings.
Options include:
- A PT-90 Panel Turner returns long rectangular panels lengthwise after finishing their narrow sides. This device is available on all models and simplifies processing short sides on long and narrow panels. The panels are turned 90° as part of the transfer process between the receiving and return rollers, thus eliminating panel overhang.
- Panel Deviator: to redeploy narrow parts over several rollers
- Air Table
- Steel Rollers covered by with or without PVC sleeves
- Additional receiving table length: 2′, 4′ or 7′ up to a total length of 7′, 9′, or 12′
- Additional return length, proportional to the equipment available per increments of 1 foot
- Additional transfer width available per increments of 1 foot
- Set of three additional transfer belts for heavier panel application
- Main module on caster mounting
- Quick-release disconnect on caster mounting for return section
- Motorized infeed arms
- Panel Accumulation Mode on return rollers
- Angular Return Section
- Heavy Duty Models for application where panels exceed 200 pounds