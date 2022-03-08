Built around a modular frame, Doucet’s BT3 Return Conveyors are available in five roller length models, BT3-24, BT3-30, BT3-36, BT3-48, and BT3-60. All models incorporate the fast, simple, and highly effective belt transfer system as follows:

Operating Principle

Its receiving rollers are equipped with a downstroke mechanism that detects the trailing end of the panels exiting the equipment.

Transfer belts nested between the rollers are used to side shift product to a set of motorized rollers parallel to your equipment.

Those return rollers are 2″ lower than the pass line on the equipment to avoid interference when overlapping panels travel in opposite directions.

Once the panel has cleared the reception area, the receiving rollers return to their upper position, ready to receive the next panel.

BT3 Return Conveyors are built for right or left-handed return, according to the model of edgebander.

Operating Speed

BT3 Return Conveyors are equipped with a variable speed drive to match the processing speed of the equipment. The receiving table speed is adjustable from 30 to 90 ft/min, belt transfer speed is fixed at 180 ft/min, and return conveyor speed is adjustable from 60 to 180 ft/min.

Application:

BT3-24, BT3-30, and BT3-36 are ideal for most case-good applications, such as kitchen & bathroom cabinets and living room furniture.

BT3-48 and BT3-60 conveyors are best suited for surface finishing applications, such as office furniture and display casings.

Options include: