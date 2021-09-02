British Columbia timber building tour

The Centre for Advanced Wood Processing (CAWP) at the University of British Columbia (UBC), in collaboration with the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), is pleased to announce the British Columbia Timber Building and Technical Tour, to showcase leading manufacturers of mass-timber building components, prefabricated energy-efficient homes, and modular building systems fabricators.

The UBC CAWP has been leading tours to Europe for over 15 years. This tour is an opportunity for participants to visit some of BC’s leading mass-timber building component and prefabricated building systems manufacturers, many of whom have attended our past tours to Europe and have adopted and implemented principles and technologies into their manufacturing practices.

These companies provide building solutions to meet the sustainability and green building requirements of advanced energy-efficient materials and mass-timber products for single-family, multi-family, and non-residential construction.

The following companies have been confirmed:

For more information, please get in touch with Jason Chiu at jason.chiu@ubc.ca.