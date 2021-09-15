Bright Skies: AkzoNobel’s 2022 colour of the year

The airy blue of Bright Skies, AkzoNobel’s Color of the Year 2022, has been translated into colors and finishes for wood coatings, bringing a breath of fresh air to wood product manufacturers.

After a spell of feeling shut-in, people are craving expansion. Extensive global trend research conducted by a team of in-house paints and coatings color experts and international design professionals reveals that we want open-air, connections to the great outdoors, and a fresh approach to everything.

“Building on our annual trend research, our Wood Design team works with furniture designers around the world,” says Rob Haley, Color Trends Manager for AkzoNobel’s Industrial Coatings business. “We interpret what’s happening in architectural color, soft-furnishings, and fashion to create the overall look and feel of our wood finishes, introducing unique techniques such as wire brushing and heavy distressing.”

Specially crafted finishes are required for different products, as wood coatings are often applied to highlight and play with the natural beauty of the substrate rather than to cover a blank surface. A highly trained technical service team works closely with the Wood Design team to ensure that our finishes are robust and can be industrialized for customers worldwide.

Four unique color palettes created around the Color of the Year will have an influence on home decor – including furniture, flooring, cabinetry, and building products – in the coming year:

The Studio – soulful, warm and modern tones

The Salon – embracing artful qualities

The Greenhouse – reveling in nature’s influence

The Workshop – creating flexibility in multifunctional spaces

“Wood is not only timeless, it’s also exceptionally versatile,” says Haley. “We want to inspire and empower our customers with creative opportunities for combining colors and trends, like formal designs and finishes ranging from flat to glossy. That’s how we make wood the perfect companion for our modern times.”

For more information about the Color of the Year 2022, visit the web page and follow #CF22 on social media.