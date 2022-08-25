Biesse’s Brema Eko 2.2 is the new compact and versatile vertical boring machine with a reduced footprint for machining panels of different thicknesses and sizes. The ideal solution for “just in time” production, even for the most complex routing machining processes.

Brema vertical boring machines can carry out all boring, milling, glue, and dowel insertion operations and can manage additional hardware inserts. The structure of these machines has been designed to achieve optimal loading and unloading ergonomics, with a small footprint which saves 50% of space and offers zero set-up times and high productivity levels.

The work table is fitted with a counterpressure system that keeps the panel in position and perfectly aligned along its entire proper height, following the thickness of the machined piece, ensuring maximum precision.

The High-Performance Kit for the accelerated management of gripper movement along the X-axis allows for speeds of up to 110 m/min with rapid acceleration ramps. The kit helps significantly increase machine productivity thanks to the greater speed with which the panel movement and gripper repositioning phases are executed.

The ROS robotized solutions ensure a marked increase in production and total reliability of the production process and the loading/unloading operations. The times are drastically reduced, and the risk of damage to the material due to panel handling by the operator is practically nil.