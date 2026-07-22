Brayden DeWitt appointed WMCO membership manager

Brayden DeWitt has become membership manager at the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario, taking on a role focused on strengthening relationships with wood manufacturers across the province and expanding the organization’s membership.

DeWitt will spend much of his time visiting manufacturers, learning about their operations and identifying the business challenges they face. The position is intended to give WMCO members a more consistent and accessible point of contact while increasing the organization’s presence inside manufacturing facilities.

His responsibilities include member recruitment and retention, company visits, industry outreach, plant tours, events, training and funding awareness, communications, and connecting manufacturers with peers, suppliers, partners and other industry resources.

The role builds on the relationship-focused work DeWitt has already been doing with WMCO, while providing more opportunities to work directly with manufacturers. He will also support membership renewals and ensure companies are aware of relevant programs, events and industry connections.

DeWitt said his approach will be based on understanding the individual needs of each company rather than relying only on broad communications.

“I’ve always believed the strongest industry organizations are built through real relationships,” he said. “The best way for me to understand what manufacturers need is to get into their facilities, speak with the people running the business and see their operations firsthand.”

For members, the change is expected to bring more regular outreach, stronger follow-up and more tailored information. DeWitt’s goal is to identify opportunities and connections that are directly relevant to each manufacturer’s business.

“This role gives me the opportunity to do more of that, while helping companies build stronger connections across the industry,” he said. “My goal is for members to see me as someone they can call when they need an introduction, information, a resource or simply another perspective on a challenge they are facing.”