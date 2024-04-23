The Boss CSD 650 Circle Sawn Distressing Machine is a specialized woodworking tool designed to replicate the authentic appearance of circle-sawn marks typically produced at sawmills. This machine automatically creates curved sawtooth patterns on wood surfaces, simulating the random, hand-done texturizing effects popular in high-end flooring and paneling. It supports a wood thickness range of 8 to 80 mm and widths up to 650 mm, operating at speeds up to 12 meters per minute. The CSD 650 can process approximately 16,145 square feet of wood per 8-hour shift. Features include adjustable blade angles, heights, and speeds, a heavy-duty construction, conveyor speed adjustment, and emergency stop functions for enhanced safety and control. For more details, you can check the full description on Taurus Craco.