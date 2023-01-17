Boa-S-Case Clamp Pillar Machine offers manual adjustment of the clamping bars instead of being fully automated to ensure more efficient use. The servo-assisted manually operated case clamps onto cabinet boxers, drawers and case goods that have been dowelled in place. As an integral part of the dowel construction process, the case clamp is proven to produce more boxes each hour than any other technique, even fully automated. The pillar machine effectively meets medium to large-sized production. The beam design on the product is an interwoven pressure style which is faster than pod-style clamping methods and is constant.