BlueMax Mini Modular from Hettich

The BlueMax Mini Modular, a breakthrough in compact automatic drilling and insertion technology from Hettich. It delivers the power and performance of its larger counterparts, making it perfect for professional woodworking shops where space is at a premium. This machine features interchangeable drilling units, allowing for 90° offset drilling patterns, ideal for drawer runners. Its design focuses on efficiency and precision, with a mechanical drilling stroke limiter and fixed stops for common hole spacings. The BlueMax Mini Modular is designed to enhance productivity, offering a wide range of accessories to meet specific workshop needs. Its ease of setup and interchangeable units streamline workflow, making it a smart choice for those seeking high-quality results without sacrificing workshop space.