Black Bros. Names Manufacturing Veteran Aaron Perryman to Lead Operations

MENDOTA, Ill. — Black Brothers Company has appointed Aaron Perryman as Director of Manufacturing, effective May 18, while also announcing the retirement of longtime Plant Superintendent Mike DeLong following more than 37 years with the company.

Perryman will oversee all manufacturing operations for Black Bros., supporting production, operational performance, and customer service across the company’s global markets. He brings more than two decades of experience with the manufacturer, having worked in roles including Mechanical Assembler, Electrical Assembler, and Electrical Engineer.

“I’m looking forward to getting back down in the shop and working with the guys,” Perryman said. “I’ve been there, done that. And I think that carries a lot of weight on the shop floor — so the transition will be fluid. Quality machinery and pride in our work will continue to be the standard.”

The company said Perryman’s background includes involvement in manufacturing and engineering initiatives, including helping Black Bros. secure Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Listing certification for its control panels. He also has field service experience with Black Bros. equipment, providing familiarity with customer applications and operational requirements.

“Aaron’s broad technical knowledge, manufacturing expertise, and understanding of our customers make him exceptionally well suited for this position,” said COO Jeff Simonton. “His ability to connect Manufacturing, Engineering, Sales, and Customer Support will continue to strengthen our operations and enhance the value we provide to customers.”

Black Bros. also announced the upcoming retirement of Mike DeLong, effective June 26. During his tenure, DeLong contributed to manufacturing scheduling, ERP routing functions, inventory management, and roll manufacturing operations.

“It’s been a good run,” DeLong said. “I’ve been all around the company starting in the lab, then moving to production, stock room, assembly, machine shop and supervisor. But rolls have been my thing since I picked that up.”

The company credited DeLong with helping improve production efficiency and operational planning while supporting customer delivery requirements over nearly four decades.

“Mike’s contributions over nearly four decades have been extraordinary,” Simonton said. “His knowledge, leadership, and commitment to operational excellence have had a lasting impact on our company and our people.”

Founded in 1882, Black Bros. manufactures roll coating, laminating, and specialty adhesive application equipment serving wood products, building products, converting, and industrial manufacturing markets worldwide.