Biesse to Triple Its Presence in Ontario with State-of-the-Art Tech Center

Due to our success in the Americas Region and specifically in Canada, Biesse is expanding our Ontario Tech Center based in the Greater Toronto Area. Our growth has been driven by consistently delivering high-quality products and services to our customers and our new facility will give us the ability to provide an even more positive and memorable customer experience.

We have signed a letter of intent on a facility tripling our current space to accommodate more amenities and enhanced services to better engage our customers with Biesse. The space includes a state-of-the-art showroom to demonstrate machinery and service solutions designed to simplify the manufacturing process, as well as dedicated areas for interactive experiences and educational workshops. These spaces will provide our customers with enhanced hands-on experiences, not only giving them the ability too fully appreciate the quality and functionality of our products, but to also be inspired to unleash their creativity.

During our expansion, we will be utilizing our three additional tech centers strategically located across North America – Montreal/Mirabel Quebec Canada, Charlotte, NC and Anaheim, CA in the USA – to support our customers. These tech centers will serve as dedicated hubs for showcasing and demonstrating our latest products and solutions, ensuring that our Ontario customers maintain easy access to hands-on experiences. Simply contact Shawn Colepaugh, Biesse Canada’s Chief Commercial Director at shawn.colepaugh@biesse.com to schedule a visit.

This latest expansion demonstrates our commitment to the Canadian market with a goal to meet the growing demands of our customer base. We can’t wait to unveil our new facility, designed to provide our customers with an unforgettable experience.

Stay tuned for updates, as we will be sharing more information about the new Tech Center and its anticipated completion date in the coming months.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming you to the opening of our new Toronto Facility soon!