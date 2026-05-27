Biesse Appoints Stefano Porcellini Deputy CEO and CFO

Biesse has appointed Stefano Porcellini as Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Investor Relations, following approval by the company’s Board of Directors.

The appointment is intended to support the group’s strategic and operational development as Biesse continues to navigate changing global market conditions.

“We aim to further strengthen the Group’s ability to operate in an ever-evolving environment by leveraging strong leadership and a long-term industrial vision,” said Roberto Selci, President and CEO of Biesse.

“I particularly appreciate Stefano’s willingness to join us and contribute to the development path already outlined, and I am confident that his appointment will represent added value in the execution of our strategic guidelines and the achievement of our objectives,” Selci added.

Porcellini will assume responsibilities across finance, investor relations, and executive management functions within the group.

Biesse manufactures machinery and systems for woodworking, advanced materials, glass, stone, and metal processing industries, serving manufacturers worldwide.