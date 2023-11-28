Biesse Akron 1100 Edgebander

The Biesse Akron 1100 is a standout in the realm of automatic single-sided edgebanding machines. Its unique status as the smallest machine in its range makes it ideally suited for small-scale artisans and companies prioritizing user-friendliness and optimum quality. This distinction in the market underscores its specialized design for precision edgebanding tasks.

Key Features:

Compact Design: Tailored for smaller operations, offering ease of use without compromising on quality.

High-Quality Components: Equipped with HSD electrospindles, a 7-inch touch-screen control panel, and a removable glue bowl. The machine’s rigid structure and linear guides reflect Biesse’s commitment to engineering excellence.

Corner Rounding Tool: Features a multipurpose corner rounding tool with a single motor, perfect for applying radiusing on both the upper and lower parts of the panel.

Precision Trimming: The End Trimmer ensures cutting accuracy, adeptly removing excess edge at the front and rear of the panel.