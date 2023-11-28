PRODUCTS

Biesse Akron 1100 Edgebander

The Biesse Akron 1100 is a standout in the realm of automatic single-sided edgebanding machines. Its unique status as the smallest machine in its range makes it ideally suited for small-scale artisans and companies prioritizing user-friendliness and optimum quality. This distinction in the market underscores its specialized design for precision edgebanding tasks.

Key Features:

Compact Design: Tailored for smaller operations, offering ease of use without compromising on quality.

High-Quality Components: Equipped with HSD electrospindles, a 7-inch touch-screen control panel, and a removable glue bowl. The machine’s rigid structure and linear guides reflect Biesse’s commitment to engineering excellence.

Corner Rounding Tool: Features a multipurpose corner rounding tool with a single motor, perfect for applying radiusing on both the upper and lower parts of the panel.

Precision Trimming: The End Trimmer ensures cutting accuracy, adeptly removing excess edge at the front and rear of the panel.

You might also like
PRODUCTS

DC 11 Module 15 HP Dust Extraction System

PRODUCTS

The Holz-Her Auriga 1308 XL Edgebander

PRODUCTS

The Casadei Busellato Easy Jet

PRODUCTS

Wood-Mizer LX50START Portable Sawmill