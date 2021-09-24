BID to Deliver State-of-the-Art Turnkey Facility

BID Group is pleased to announce it has received an order from the Hunt Forest Products and Tolko Joint Venture Partnership to deliver a greenfield sawmill complex project in Louisiana. BID will manage, design, build, equip, install, and provide full start-up services for the project through its industry-leading wood processing technologies and integrated solutions offering.

“We are excited to partner with the BID team to expand our manufacturing capacity with a second state-of-the-art Turnkey Lumber facility in the U.S. South,” said James D. Hunt, Co-Owner of Hunt Forest Products. “This project will employ the best complement of modern technologies to meet our growing customer demand for the highest quality products. Working with an industry leader like BID provides the confidence that this project will be done right and delivered on time.”

The new operation will incorporate the full spectrum of BID’s best-in-class wood processing technologies, including equipment, software, automation systems, Artificial Intelligence-enabled optimization, and plant-wide Industry 4.0 solution, Oper8™. BID’s Integrated Solutions Team will provide this Turnkey project’s design, engineering, planning, fabrication, and installation services. The sustainment of the plant’s operational life cycle excellence will be supported by BID’s Reliability program, which will provide comprehensive service, parts, consumables, and upgrades. The project will incorporate new leading-edge solutions from their strategic partner Rockwell.

“We would like to thank Hunt and Tolko for their ongoing trust in BID. We are humbled and honored that they have chosen to partner with us for their next major growth investment and ongoing operational excellence,” said Alistair Cook, President, and CEO of BID Group.

Work on-site will begin in the third quarter of 2022, and the commissioning of the sawmill is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.