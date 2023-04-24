edgebandingPRODUCTS

Bi-Matic Prima 7.3 Plus ONE Programmable Edgebander

Akhurst

The Bi-Matic Prima Plus 7.3 One Programmable Edgebander is used in the woodworking industry for applying edgebanding to wood-based panels. The machine has a seven-inch touch screen display that allows the operator to program different types of edgebanding applications, including straight, angled, and shaped edges. The edgebander has a pre-milling unit that prepares the panel edge by removing any irregularities or roughness before applying the edgebanding material.

