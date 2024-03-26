Beyond the Surface: Unraveling the Secrets of High-Quality Wood Finishes

As a young boy, I often explored my grandfather’s woodworking shop, playing with tools and marveling at the various items scattered throughout the facility. Situated on the same property as their house on the outskirts of a small city in Eastern Europe, I spent countless hours in my grandmother’s kitchen, picking through the meals she prepared for me. Being a selective eater, I found myself with ample time, and during these moments, I would sit at the table and lose myself in the beautiful grain of burl maple beneath a thick layer of smooth and shiny coating. At that time, I didn’t dwell much on what it was, but these memories replayed in my mind countless times in later years as my life took an unexpected yet destined path.

Eventually, I found myself following in the footsteps of my grandfather and father, working in the woodworking industry, particularly in wood finishing. It was only years later that I truly comprehended what my hands had become accustomed to and what I had gazed at for countless hours: the maple table made by my grandfather’s woodshop. Specializing in crafting high-quality furniture and cabinetry, my grandfather finished most of his projects in a full-fill high gloss using paraffinic polyester. The entire house and much of the woodwork in our extended family’s homes were built and finished in the ’60s and ’70s. Even when I was a young boy in the ’80s, it retained the same allure as if it had just been finished yesterday. The work was flawless, and the quality was unmistakable. Now I understand that a big part of this was played by the finish that was applied to preserve the beauty of the woodwork.

Finishing wood is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of woodworking, demanding a deeper understanding of its purpose and significance across various segments of the industry. The application of a protective finish serves as a vital shield, safeguarding wood from elements like moisture, chemicals, dirt, UV rays, aging and physical damage preserving it’s structural integrity. Wood finishes play a crucial role in enhancing both the aesthetic and tactile experience of wooden surfaces, providing versatility in achieving desired visual effects, masking imperfections, and introducing different textures. Coatings, integral in the manufacturing process, can distinguish identical pieces crafted by the same artisan, defining the first impression through color, depth, sheen, and feel. Unfortunately, the finishing department often faces challenges due to limited resources, a small team, and insufficient knowledge, leading to potential inefficiencies and critical mistakes. Shifting away from viewing finishing as an afterthought is crucial; coatings should be recognized as transformative elements, elevating surfaces with enhanced durability and desirability. This perspective, considering both visual and tactile aspects, ensures the integral role of coatings in interior design.

In contrast to my grandfather, who lived behind the iron curtain and had limited choices, working hard to obtain the few materials available and delving deep into the chemistry of resin mixing, today’s world, particularly in North America, offers an abundance of materials and technologies. While some individuals and companies view finishing as a necessary yet unwanted step in selling their products, others recognize it as a crucial aspect that requires careful consideration, investment, and education in the methods and technicalities of available technologies. Although there have always been companies proud of their finishing processes, there is a current trend in the industry of dedicating time and resources to enhance their finishing capabilities, aiming to distinguish themselves from the competition. Amidst this shift, questions arise: Where does one begin? How can we navigate the plethora of options on the market? What criteria should guide our choices in selecting the right product and technology?

In order to select the appropriate coating type, various fundamental parameters must be considered across three key categories: Aesthetic, Performance, and Production. Aesthetic considerations encompass factors such as opacity, sheen, clarity, color, and build, all of which collectively contribute to the visual appeal of the coated surface. Special finishing cycles can allow us to introduce texture to the finished surface or achieve absolute smoothness. Performance parameters include surface hardness, chemical and moisture resistance, flexibility, UV resistance, and resistance to yellowing, ensuring the coating’s durability and protective qualities. In terms of Production, factors like ease of use, speed/drying time (especially in stack and pack scenarios), and overall cost play crucial roles in determining the practicality and efficiency of the chosen coating. By comprehensively evaluating these parameters, one can make informed decisions tailored to meet specific coating requirements for optimal results in aesthetics, performance, and production efficiency.

Determining the desired aesthetic for a given project is crucial, with the sheen or gloss level being the primary consideration. The confusion often arises when aligning commercial terms with actual gloss levels. The spectrum ranges from flat (0-10 sheen) to high gloss/wet look (approx. 100 sheen). Contemporary trends favor lower sheens, such as “Natural Effect” Clears (0-5 sheen) and flat to dull sheens (10-20 degrees). While lower sheens are forgiving and easy to apply, they may lack resistance to burnishing. Higher sheens demand more effort during the finishing process, revealing imperfections due to increased light reflection. Achieving a proper high gloss/wet look involves meticulous processes like wet sanding and polishing to eliminate application and shrinking-induced imperfections.

In today’s market, specialized coatings like ‘soft-touch,’ ‘velvet effect,’ and ‘soft matt’ offer unique light absorption and refraction properties, creating a contemporary look popularized by materials like Fenix laminates. These coatings, while low sheen, exhibit exceptional surface hardness and self-healing capabilities, requiring a more intricate application process. Various technologies yield different outcomes; water-based products now embrace a non-wetting look, favored by high-end designers, while solvent-based options enhance the grain of exotic woods. Additionally, 2k Acrylics and European water-based coatings bring a sophisticated and elegant shimmer to the finished surfaces. Understanding these nuances is crucial, as different coatings cater to distinct aesthetic preferences and application complexities.

Considerations about the build or solid content of coatings play a significant role, particularly when dealing with low sheens, such as those labeled “Natural Effect” designed to preserve the natural beauty of wood the desired effect is low build. In instances where we apply a pigmented solid color coating over materials like MDF and solid wood, a substantial build is sought after to conceal imperfections arising from the manufacturing process. When embracing contemporary trends involving woods like walnut, white or European oak, where the grain’s dimensionality and texture are pivotal, it’s common to opt for low build coatings. These coatings allow the open grain to take center stage in the overall aesthetic. Naturally, there are exceptions, and uniquely crafted finishes may occasionally deviate from these conventional guidelines.

The outcome of the finishing process is significantly influenced by the initial color and clarity of the coating. It is needless to say that in solid color pigmented finishes, the highest level of coverage and opacity is desired. Conversely, in clear or stained finishes, clarity becomes crucial, particularly when applied over high-grade or exotic woods, where emphasizing the wood grain is a primary objective. This is also true for high-build finishes, typically high gloss, where multiple heavy coats of the product are applied to fill in the grain and build depth, making transparency a significant factor. The color of the coating becomes pivotal when dealing with lighter woods, specialty bleached veneers, or light-colored and white wash stains. These considerations have less impact on finishes involving dark and higher opacity stains or less desirable wood species. The interplay between color and clarity varies depending on the wood type and the desired aesthetic outcome. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully weigh the choices between slightly yellow Nitrocellulose and pre-catalyzed lacquers, 2k Polyurethanes and Polyesters, versus water-white 2k Acrylics or water-based options.

The tactile experience of the surface are essential considerations. An ideal finish should invite repeated touch, evoking both an emotional response and a sense of luxury. Whether it’s the allure of a high gloss, fully filled smooth surface achieved with Polyester, the velvety texture of pigmented 2k Polyurethane, or the rich feel of wire-brushed white oak finished with a low sheen and low build water-based clear coat, the choice of finish contributes significantly to the desired sensory experience. Often overlooked is the importance of using the appropriate finish cycle, specifically designed to achieve the targeted tactile result. Reflecting on my early experiences in the North American market, we used the same high-build product over various wood types like maple, mahogany, walnut, or oak. However, today’s sensibilities emphasize a more sophisticated understanding of textures and finishes. Technologies have evolved to offer distinct options, such as achieving open grain and high-texture finishes with 2k acrylic polyurethanes or water-based coatings, while high build finishes are accomplished using 2k Polyurethanes or even polyester. Selecting the right product tailored to achieve the desired tactile result is a crucial aspect often taken for granted.

Performance stands as the decisive factor in enhancing the long-term value of a project. It’s a matter of common sense that clients wouldn’t desire a dining room table susceptible to scratches or displaying water spots from a simple glass placement. Similarly, a kitchen prone to staining from coffee and wine, or experiencing moisture-induced delamination on the dishwasher panel, is undesirable. Beyond the initial aesthetic appeal, the enduring quality and graceful aging of utilized items distinguish high-quality furniture and cabinetry from inexpensive imitations. While the adage “you get what you pay for” holds true, it extends beyond the cost of the product per gallon. It encompasses the investment in time, education, and effort dedicated to understanding how to effectively work with high-performance coatings. The perception of performance can vary greatly, making it crucial to address this matter. For instance, commonly used Conversion Varnish in North America is perceived as highly durable due to its high surface hardness. However, this technology tends to produce a rigid film, which poses a challenge when applied to wood or MDF, substrates that are not dimensionally stable and flex with changes in moisture. The question arises: Is it better to have a very hard surface that may eventually crack, allowing moisture to seep in and cause product delamination, or is it preferable to opt for a slightly softer film that offers better flexibility and retains the integrity of the coated surface? Different scenarios, woodworking projects, or substrates call for distinct approaches, especially when dealing with exterior-grade coatings, which is a separate and complex subject.

Surface hardness, a prominently considered factor, plays an important role in coating applications. As highlighted earlier, the desirability of a surface that withstands marking and scratching with minor usage is apparent. The expectation for surface hardness naturally varies between different pieces of furniture – be it a dining room table, office desk, cabinet door, or bookshelf. Horizontal surfaces and high-traffic areas, such as kitchen counters, demand superior resistance. Finishes with higher sheen levels or homogeneously smooth surfaces, like fully filled and solid color finishes, tend to reveal minor scratches from daily use. In contrast, low sheen and open grain finishes mitigate the visibility of wear and tear, making it challenging to detect even deep scratches due to the texture of the open grain. At the same time low sheen products, particularly those labeled as “Natural Effect,” are more susceptible to burnishing, attributed to their low solid content and higher flattening agent ratio. Another pertinent consideration is metal marking, especially concerning solid color finishes. Coating manufacturers employ various waxes and additives to minimize friction between metal and other objects, enhancing their product’s resistance to scuffs and marking. This comprehensive understanding of surface characteristics ensures the selection of coatings tailored to the specific demands and usage patterns of different furniture pieces.

Resistance to moisture and chemicals stands as a critical consideration in furniture finishing. Unsealed wood will absorb moisture, leading to swelling, which historically prompted the practice of coating wood. Therefore, a coating’s capacity to resist moisture penetration is paramount, especially in moisture-prone areas like kitchens, bathrooms, or exterior applications. The baby boomers use of coasters to prevent water marks on furniture coated with porous Nitrocellulose Lacquers highlights evolving concerns with advancements in coating technologies. Modern coatings are specifically formulated for superior moisture protection, eliminating the need for such precautions. It is essential to recognize that if moisture breaches an insufficiently resistant film, a crack in the film surface, or an unfinished section, it can lead to moisture wicking, altering the substrate and compromising coating adhesion, resulting in delamination and eventual finish failure. Chemical resistance is equally crucial, especially in high-traffic surfaces like kitchen countertops or dining tables exposed to spills or protecting against household cleaning agents which often contain abrasive particles, ammonia, bleach, alcohol, silicone, and harsh chemicals such as petroleum-based solvents or alkalis. Factors like dirt, grime, or skin oils can also impact the finish. Considering the diverse usage scenarios, a tailored approach is necessary when finishing various items, whether it’s a bookshelf, a restaurant bar top, or cabinetry for a dental office. Importantly the coating’s chemistry correlates with its resistance. Single-pack (1k) products like Nitrocellulose or Pre-Catalyzed lacquers or even 1k water-based products are user-friendly but may lack high chemical and moisture resistance. In such cases, opting for a true 2k system, such as Conversion Varnish, 2k Acrylics, or 2k Polyurethanes, becomes imperative. It is important to note that today some companies have successfully enhanced the performance of mono-component 1k water-based coatings by adding a crosslinker, showcasing promising results with this approach.

An often overlooked but crucial aspect is the coating’s ability to flex along with the substrate. Although industry standards ensure the kiln drying of lumber to a low moisture content, wood remains hygroscopic, subject to structural fluctuations based on its surrounding moisture levels, including seasonal variations. Proper construction of the wooden object is essential, as is the flexibility of the coating film over it, considering the inevitable flexing over time. Failure to achieve this flexibility can result in cracking of the coating film, allowing moisture to penetrate and compromise both the substrate and the finish integrity. The hardness of surfaces or their moisture-repelling abilities become inconsequential without adequate flexibility. Therefore, understanding the substrate type and its exposure is crucial. For instance, while Polyester exhibits exceptional hardness and resistance to moisture and chemicals, its extreme rigidity may pose challenges when applied to a table constructed from multiple solid wood boards prone to individual movement. A more suitable application would be over an MDF core veneered table. Similarly, the popular solid color five-piece doors in North America, typically finished with Conversion Varnish, may face issues due to insufficient flexibility, resulting in cracks between stiles, rails, and the center panel. A more appropriate choice would be 2k Polyurethane or 2k Acrylic, known for their superior flexibility.

The selection of an appropriate coating cycle should account for both UV resistance and resistance to yellowing. Some coatings may exhibit a slightly yellowish amber color initially, which may intensify with age. Conversely, certain coatings maintain a water-clear appearance and undergo no color shifts over time. When dealing with solid color pigmented finishes, especially with white and pastel colors, it is recommended to opt for a water-white non-yellowing product although coatings such as 2k Polyurethanes naturally yellow in color but are offset with Titanium Oxide, to preserve their original color using an appropriate part B hardener as they age. The impact of the coating color or its aging characteristics can vary over darker woods, potentially enhancing warmth and depth. However, for lighter woods, veneers, and whitewash finishes, it is essential to select a coating that preserves the substrate’s color without alteration.

Considering UV protection is essential, considering the woodwork’s sun exposure, the presence of large windows, the direction of the elevation, and the geographical location. Certain wood species, such as cherry, walnut, and oak, are prone to UV degradation, as are some man-made recon veneers and heavily dyed stains. UV radiation can lead to photochemical degradation of wood, causing it to become more brittle, commonly known as “graying out,” affecting adhesion of the coating and potentially causing finish failure. To mitigate this, coatings with UV inhibitors or appropriate UV inhibitor additives can be utilized. Stains with pigments or the addition of pigments into coatings can enhance UV resistance. In summary, for traditional dark-colored furniture, coatings like Nitrocellulose or pre-catalyzed lacquer that ambers over time may be advantageous. In contrast, contemporary, white-washed European oak or bleached veneers may benefit from 2k Acrylic polyurethane with a built-in UV inhibitor. A similar approach is suitable for zero-sheen “natural look” finishes, where a water-based non-wetting clear coat with a built-in inhibitor helps preserve the wood’s appearance.

In an industry where aesthetics significantly influences decisions, synergy with product performance is paramount. Educating oneself about the optimal tools for the job is crucial to avoid additional costs incurred by using inappropriate products. Standardizing certain finishes becomes key, providing a concise range of options that address essential needs without overcomplicating processes or compromising the required quality for project success. While I may not fully comprehend the challenges my grandfather faced in his work, I acknowledge the lasting impression it left on me, propelling me in my career to strive for excellence.

Jakub Stachurski, a third-generation Polish woodworking expert based in Vancouver, serves as the Sales Director for North America at Sivam Coatings S.p.A. With 20+ years in the industry, he excels in technical sales and European coating systems. Jakub also advises at UBC’s Centre for Advanced Wood Processing, blending heritage with innovation.