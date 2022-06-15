Better Understanding Content Marketing

Currently considered one of the best marketing strategies, content creation is something to consider. Content marketing is a tactic in which companies share honest, transparent, and educational content regularly with their ideal buyer. The goal is to use content to drive organic website traffic, increase qualified lead generation, and enable the sales team to close more deals, faster. Good marketing content should be valuable to your consumers: beneficial and entertaining. We’re talking about blog posts, demonstration videos, tutorials, podcasts, infographics, guides, reference documents, and more.

Content marketing is about producing content to help your customers improve their lives or work; provide as much information as possible to make a better buying decision. It is not promotional content, or at least not in its entirety. Remember that 80% educational and 20% promotional text in a given piece is the goal.

Over the past decade, we have seen a monumental shift in the way consumers make purchasing decisions. Rather than going to businesses with questions, customers now turn to the web to do their research. When customers find the information they are looking for to help them decide, they read a lot of content before they even contact you. In addition, they will be more likely to develop a trusting relationship with the company that gave them this quality content compared to other players in the market.

One of the benefits of content marketing is its impact on the sales process. By focusing on what your buyer needs and providing it the way they want it, your sales reps will be the first to reap tangible results from integrating the content into their communications.

As a general rule, when a company moves toward digital and content marketing, the objective is not to increase its investments, just the opposite. One of the first steps is to take stock of your current marketing spending by drawing up a budget to get a clear picture of your financial situation. This makes it easier to figure out which activities effectively promote your business and eliminate others to make room for new digital marketing investments.

According to the Content Marketing Institute, content marketing costs 62% less than traditional marketing, and generates three times more leads. It is less expensive because it uses SEO. It consists of optimising your website and producing quality content to get the best possible visibility in the natural results of search engines such as Google.

That said, expect some investment depending on your digital advancement. Your existing skills, sales team, and equipment are major assets in implementing this process. The best advice is one bite at a time. Respect and move at the same pace as your business can dance. That said, be aware that results are directly related to the quality and quantity of content. The more online content you have, the more likely your prospects are to find you.