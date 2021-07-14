Benchmarx Selects 2020 Ideal Spaces to Enhance Their Web Experience

2020, the world’s leading provider of applications and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning, and furniture manufacturing, is excited to announce that its long-time partnership with Benchmarx has recently evolved, the specialist outlet choosing 2020 Ideal Spaces to enhance its online presence.

Benchmarx is a trade-only specialist outlet supplying high-quality kitchens and joinery products, a one-stop shop catering to businesses of all sizes. As a member of Travis Perkins PLC, Benchmarx is also part of a group of leading companies in the builders’ merchant and home improvement markets in the UK.

Benchmarx was looking to enhance their web experience to get more highly qualified actionable leads through their website, for which 2020 Ideal Spaces was a perfect fit. 2020 has been Benchmarx’s technology partner for 15 years, since the specialist outlet’s establishment in 2006, with the deployment of 2020 Fusion in-store.

With a successful and well-established relationship with 2020, Benchmarx chose their online engagement solution to enhance their online strategy further and enable more leads to get captured on their website.

2020 Ideal Spaces is a cloud-based 3D space planning solution that provides an industry platform enabling omnichannel retail for consumers, home centres, retailers, and manufacturers. It improves the consumer onboarding experience through every step of the buying journey, from inspiration to qualification to space planning to purchase—resulting in higher qualified leads and conversions.

“We were looking to enhance our online engagement and gain more leads,” says Karl Andrews, head of product at Benchmarx. “Since we already had a great partnership with 2020, we assumed their 2020 Ideal Spaces solution would be the perfect fit to deliver more valuable and qualified leads to our business – and we were right! It has already proven to be the case since its launch, and we’re very happy with our decision.”

Using the interactive platform provided by 2020, visitors to Benchmarx’s website can now design and visualize their kitchen with Benchmarx products, collaborate with family and friends, and share their contact details to enable Benchmarx designers to follow up make their dream projects come true.